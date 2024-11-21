With the busy lead up to Christmas and extra social events suddenly popping up on the calendar, taking the guesswork out of what to wear can certainly lighten the load.

We also find ourselves rushing between commitments such as from work to out to dinner or a Christmas party. So to survive the silly season in style, here’s how to get multiple looks from the season’s popular dress styles so you can maximise your wardrobe and arrive looking and feeling your absolute best.

HOW TO STYLE: SHIRT DRESSES

This timeless style is a wardrobe staple and aside from the versatility it offers as a day to night option, it also works well as a lightweight outer layers back with pants or jeans.

Linen Blend Shirt Dress $49.99 from H&M

LOOK 1

To elevate the look, switch out the tie that comes with the dress and cinch in the waistline with a complimentary belt that ties in well with other accessories.

Belle & Bloom Leather flats $149.95 from The Iconic

from The Iconic Pull & Bear Snakeskin Print Belt $23.99 from The Iconic

from The Iconic Charles & Keith Half Moon Bag $ 119 from Charles & Keith

119 from Charles & Keith Necklace $32.99 from Lovisa

LOOK 2

A good tip when wearing a shirt dress as a lightweight jacket is to style it over fitted basics such as straight or skinny pants and fitted tops. If the dress comes with a self-tie, then a great way to create shape when this piece is unbuttoned is to use the tie to secure it around your back.

HOW TO STYLE: DROP WAIST DRESSES

This season’s on-trend dress style with it’s drop waist, fitted bodice and full skirt are perfect for layering over to achieve multiple looks. Given the fitted and flared nature of their shape, these dresses are ultra feminine worn alone, or throw on a blazer or cardigan to completely transform them into a flattering skirt-style ensemble.

Contrast midi dress $149.99 from Forever New

LOOK 1

LOOK 2

Justine bag $198.88 from Revolve

from Revolve Shoes Ravella $109.95 from David Jones

from David Jones Blazer $59.99 from H&M

from H&M Becca Hoops $85.21 from Revolve

HOW TO STYLE: BEACH DRESSES

Again, these casual styles can be adjusted to suit any summer occasion. While they offer a casual look and feel, a little tweaking with the use of accessories easily takes the vibe from beach to bar in an instant.

The 1964 Denim Company Women’s Hanky Hem Dress $34 from Big W

LOOK 1

Take advantage of popular beach-inspired accessories such as raffia bags and belts to inject relaxed, holiday vibes into your daily outfits.

Woven basket $79.95 from Seed Heritage

from Seed Heritage Sahara belt $15 at Big W

at Big W Slides $29.99 from Rubi

from Rubi Holiday necklace $24.95 from Birdsnest

LOOK 2

We love the effect a tie-front shirt offers a little extra elevation to this look while still keeping the vibe quite casual. Perfect for a summer BBQ or poolside soiree!

Fiorelli bag $45 at Big W

at Big W Shirt $139.99 at Sheike

at Sheike Shell necklace $14.99 from Glassons

from Glassons M.N.G. Shoes $99.95 from The Iconic

HOW TO STYLE: BODYCON DRESSES

Fitted dresses always have an elegant emphasis not matter how they are styled. We love the ruching of this form-fitting dress and the way it hugs curves in a flattering way.

Dress $129.99 from Forcast

LOOK 1

Metallic accents and tying outfits together tonally creates a luxe feel for after five attire.

Aldo Slingbacks $151.10 from The Iconic

from The Iconic Bag Olga Berg $142.06 from The Iconic

from The Iconic Necklace $39.48 from Amazon Australia

from Amazon Australia Earrings $27.99 from Lovisa

LOOK 2

Belting blazers adds a touch of sophistication to your ensemble. It particularly works well when pairing with form-fitting or bodycon dresses as it keeps to the desired effect of a slim silhouette.

Earrings $49.95 from Country Road

from Country Road Belt $49.95 from Zara

from Zara Kate Hill bag $49.99 from Big W

from Big W Linen Blend Blazer $149 from Zara

