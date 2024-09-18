  •  
Home Lifestyle Fashion

Bring a touch of nostalgia to your summer fun with these retro bikinis

Take the plunge in Glassons this season...
Brand logo of Woman's Day
Profile picture of Janine Donovan Fashion Editor

Get ready to make a splash this summer with Glassons’ latest campaign, Spring Break – the stunning retro bikini collection that effortlessly combines vintage charm with modern flair.

Inspired by timeless designs and eye-catching prints that celebrate the golden age of beach fashion, each piece in the collection is crafted with attention to detail, ensuring you look fabulous.

So whether you’re lounging poolside or hitting the waves, Glassons’ retro swimwear promises to bring a touch of nostalgia to your summer wardrobe.

THE BIKINIS TO SHOP NOW

01

Frill Trim

Balconette bikini top $19.99 at Glassons

Tie Side Cheeky Frill Bikini Bottom $19.99 at Glassons

JUST FRILLED

Plan for some playful fun in this sun in this pretty floral print balconette bikini top which pairs perfectly with matching tie side frill bikini.

Sizes: 6-14

Colours: Also available in blue gingham

Materials: Recycled Nylon 20% Elastane Outline: 86% Recycled Polyester 14% Elastane

SHOP NOW

02

Embroidered Bikini

Embroidered balconette bikini top $19.99 at Glassons

Embroidered tie side cheeky bikini bottom $19.99 at Glassons

MELLOW YELLOW

Add this delicate addition your to beachwear collection. This subtle piece channels sunny days with its cheerful yellow hue and delicate embroidery, bringing a touch of vintage glamour to your swimwear.

Sizes: 6-14

Colours: Also available in white

Materials: Recycled Nylon 20% Elastane Outline: 86% Recycled Polyester 14% Elastane

SHOP NOW

03

Gingham Strapless Bikini

Strapless Tie Front Bikini top $19.99 at Glassons

Strapless Tie Front Bikini top $19.99 at Glassons

TIMELESS CHECKS

This swimsuit is stunning fusion of retro flair and modern style. This eye-catching piece features a vibrant red check that captures the essence of vintage charm, while the bandeau design offers a chic and flattering fit.

Sizes: 6-14

Colours: Also available in white

Materials: Recycled Nylon 20% Elastane Outline: 86% Recycled Polyester 14% Elastane

SHOP NOW

04

Embroidered Bikini

Embroidered Triangle Bikini top $19.99 at Glassons

Embroidered High Cut Cheeky Bikini Bottom $19.99 at Glassons

EMBROIDERED BEAUTY

Add this delicate addition to your beachwear collection. Broderie anglaise is back in a big way this season, and the subtle use of it against the classic white bikini brings a touch of vintage glamour to your swimwear.

Sizes: 6-14

Colours: This triangle bikini top is available in 9 other shades.

Materials: Recycled Nylon 20% Elastane Outline: 86% Recycled Polyester 14% Elastane

SHOP NOW
Profile picture of Janine Donovan
Fashion Editor Janine Donovan Fashion Editor

Janine Donovan is one of Australia’s leading fashion editors, having worked across Woman’s Day and Take 5 for over 30 years. Having begun her career on Woman’s Day in the early 90s, where she undertook a cadetship learning the ropes of fashion and beauty for the fast-paced weekly titles. She offers sensible and smart advice for women about what will make them feel great about themselves and is in constant contact with the readers who value her advice on navigating today’s fashion world. Her keen eye for trends and her ability to understand the readers’ needs means she’s a huge part of what makes the magazines’ lifestyle offering successful today. These days she continues to work across print titles such as Woman’s Day, Take 5 and Royals magazine while also contributing her fashion advice on the website, Now To Love.

Magazine Issue: April

Related stories