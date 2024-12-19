It’s hard to believe that we’ve already reached the end of the year, but in the midst of all the Christmas and New Year madness, make sure you jump on the Boxing Day sales.
In the lead up to the new year, most retailers offer some of their best sales of the year, and Myer is no exception! Here’s everything you need to know about Myer’s Boxing Day sale for 2024.
Myer’s 2024 Boxing Day sales
Last year, Myer kicked off their Boxing Day sales with some early bird deals across women’s and men’s fashion, beauty, travel & tech, kids, toys, and home.
To give you an idea of what you can expect in 2024, here are some key sales highlights from last year:
Up to 40% off selected women’s shoes.
30% off women’s tops, t-shirts, dresses, shorts and skirts.
Up to 40% off selected women’s handbags and wallets.
30% off women’s jewellery, jewellery boxes, hats and more.
30% off the original price of luggage and travel accessories.
15% off the original price of VS Sassoon, Homedics, Mermaid Hair, Panasonic and more.
When do Myer’s Boxing Day sales start and end?
While Boxing Day is on 26th December, many stores start their sales a few days before Christmas, and end them a few days later.
Myer has not yet released the official details of their Boxing Day sales, but we’ll let you know as soon as we do!
What we’d buy from Myer’s Boxing Day sales
Here’s a rundown of our wish list items that we’ll be grabbing while Myer’s Boxing Day sales are running!
01
Daniel Wellington Quadro Stainless Steel Watch
$314.25 (usually $419) at Myer
A classy watch is the best way to elevate an outfit, and this stunning gold design by Daniel Wellington is at the top of our wish list!
It’s a vintage-inspired style that is the perfect balance between old-school and trendy.
Size: 20 x 26mm case diameter
Colour: Gold
Material: Stainless Steel
Key features:
- White dial with blue hands
- Roman numeral indices
- Japanese quartz movement
- Water-resistant up to 3ATM
- Link strap with butterfly clasp
02
Marcs Aruba Tote Bag
$90.97 (usually $129.95) at Myer
If you’ve been on the hunt for an everyday bag that has plenty of room but is still chic and sophisticated, this bag is for you.
The tote style makes it perfect for carrying everything you need, and you can wear it with either a long shoulder strap or carry it with the top handles.
Size: 35.5 x 15 x 25.5cm
Colours: Black, Tan, Khaki, Vanilla
Material: Polyurethane (PU)
Key features:
- Branded straps
- Top handles
- Crossbody strap
03
Dyson Airwrap Complete Long Multi-Styler
$749 (usually $849) at Myer
A bit of a splurge item, the Dyson Airwrap has been at the top of our wish list for years.
Myer’s Boxing Days sales are the perfect time to finally pull the trigger and purchase it, as it’s $100 off!
Size: 272 x 41 x 48mm
Colour: Nickel/Copper
Key features:
- Style as you want: Dry, curl, shape and smooth
- 2-in-1 dryer that dries hair and reduces flyaways
- 3 varieties of brushes to shape, smooth and volumise
- No heat damage thanks to intelligent heat control
04
Dyson Airwrap Complete Long Multi-Styler
$79.99 at Myer
Heading into the summer months, you’ll likely be hitting the beach or pool on the regular.
If you want to look and feel your best while swimming or sunbathing, this classic black one-piece swimsuit is a must-have.
Sizes: 8, 10, 12, 14, 16
Colour: Black
Material: Polyester Elastane
Key features:
- Flattering fit
- Scoop neck
- Quick-dry fabric
05
Smeg 50’s Style Kettle
$228.65 (usually $269) at Myer
If you’ve been thinking about upgrading your kitchen appliances and homewares, look no further than this Smeg kettle.
Not only is it extremely aesthetic, it also has state-of-the-art features.
Size: 226mm x 171mm x 248mm
Colours: White, Black, Red, Pastel Green, Pastel Blue
Material: Stainless Steel
Key features:
- 1.7L capacity
- Silent boil technology
- Auto shutoff at 100 degrees
- Detachable 360 degree swivel base
- 2400 kilowatts
- Two-year replacement warranty
06
ONLY Dia Cotton Denim Dress
$49 (usually $89.95) at Myer
Denim truly never goes out of style, and this denim dress is the ultimate summer wardrobe staple.
The slip design and maxi length makes it perfect for dressing up or down.
Sizes: XS, S, M, L, XL
Colour: Light Blue Denim
Material: 100% Cotton
Key features:
- Thin straps
- Maxi length
- Medium denim wash
- Relaxed fit
07
Burberry GODDESS Eau de Parfum
from $129 at Myer
If you’re in search of your signature scent, Burberry Goddess could be it for you.
With notes of amber, vanilla and lavender, it’s sweet, rich and elegant.
Sizes: 30ml, 50ml, 100ml
Key features:
- Spray formulation
- Vegan
- Features a powerful trio of vanillas
- Elegant square-shaped bottle
- Refillable
08
Verali Bouncer II Flatform Thongs
$55.97 (usually $79.95) at Myer
Flip flops are the shoe of the summer, but if you want to elevate your look while still staying cool and comfortable, these platform thongs are going to be your new best friend.
Sizes: 36, 37, 38, 39, 40, 41
Colour: Black
Material: Synthetic
Key features:
- 5cm heel height
- Slip-on design
- Padded footbed for comfort
09
Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker
$299 (usually $399.99) at Myer
As the weather heats up, we want to cool down, and what better way to do that than with ice cream?
The Ninja Creami can create a variety of delicious frozen treats!
Size: 16.5 x 30 x 420 cm
Key features:
- Multiple functions: Ice cream, gelato, sorbet, smoothie bowl, milkshake
- 470ml capacity
- 800 kilowatts
10
Basque Stainless Steel Hoop Earring
$19.98 (usually $39.95) at Myer
You can’t go wrong with a trusty pair of gold earrings, and these hoops are set to become a staple in your jewellery rotation!
They’re made from a durable stainless steel material and are a classic design that will never go out of style.
Size: 16.5 x 30 x 420 cm
Colours: Gold, Silver
Material: Stainless Steel
Key features:
- Classic design
- Gold toned setting
- Also available in silver