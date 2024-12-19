It’s hard to believe that we’ve already reached the end of the year, but in the midst of all the Christmas and New Year madness, make sure you jump on the Boxing Day sales.

In the lead up to the new year, most retailers offer some of their best sales of the year, and Myer is no exception! Here’s everything you need to know about Myer’s Boxing Day sale for 2024.

Myer’s 2024 Boxing Day sales

Last year, Myer kicked off their Boxing Day sales with some early bird deals across women’s and men’s fashion, beauty, travel & tech, kids, toys, and home.

To give you an idea of what you can expect in 2024, here are some key sales highlights from last year:

Up to 40% off selected women’s shoes.

30% off women’s tops, t-shirts, dresses, shorts and skirts.

Up to 40% off selected women’s handbags and wallets.

30% off women’s jewellery, jewellery boxes, hats and more.

30% off the original price of luggage and travel accessories.

15% off the original price of VS Sassoon, Homedics, Mermaid Hair, Panasonic and more.

When do Myer’s Boxing Day sales start and end?

While Boxing Day is on 26th December, many stores start their sales a few days before Christmas, and end them a few days later.

Myer has not yet released the official details of their Boxing Day sales, but we’ll let you know as soon as we do!

What we’d buy from Myer’s Boxing Day sales

Here’s a rundown of our wish list items that we’ll be grabbing while Myer’s Boxing Day sales are running!

01 Daniel Wellington Quadro Stainless Steel Watch $314.25 (usually $419) at Myer A classy watch is the best way to elevate an outfit, and this stunning gold design by Daniel Wellington is at the top of our wish list! It’s a vintage-inspired style that is the perfect balance between old-school and trendy. Size: 20 x 26mm case diameter Colour: Gold Material: Stainless Steel Key features: White dial with blue hands

Roman numeral indices

Japanese quartz movement

Water-resistant up to 3ATM

Link strap with butterfly clasp SHOP NOW

02 Marcs Aruba Tote Bag $90.97 (usually $129.95) at Myer If you’ve been on the hunt for an everyday bag that has plenty of room but is still chic and sophisticated, this bag is for you. The tote style makes it perfect for carrying everything you need, and you can wear it with either a long shoulder strap or carry it with the top handles. Size: 35.5 x 15 x 25.5cm Colours: Black, Tan, Khaki, Vanilla Material: Polyurethane (PU) Key features: Branded straps

Top handles

Crossbody strap SHOP NOW

03 Dyson Airwrap Complete Long Multi-Styler $749 (usually $849) at Myer A bit of a splurge item, the Dyson Airwrap has been at the top of our wish list for years. Myer’s Boxing Days sales are the perfect time to finally pull the trigger and purchase it, as it’s $100 off! Size: 272 x 41 x 48mm Colour: Nickel/Copper Key features: Style as you want: Dry, curl, shape and smooth

2-in-1 dryer that dries hair and reduces flyaways

3 varieties of brushes to shape, smooth and volumise

No heat damage thanks to intelligent heat control SHOP NOW

04 Dyson Airwrap Complete Long Multi-Styler $79.99 at Myer Heading into the summer months, you’ll likely be hitting the beach or pool on the regular. If you want to look and feel your best while swimming or sunbathing, this classic black one-piece swimsuit is a must-have. Sizes: 8, 10, 12, 14, 16 Colour: Black Material: Polyester Elastane Key features: Flattering fit

Scoop neck

Quick-dry fabric SHOP NOW

05 Smeg 50’s Style Kettle $228.65 (usually $269) at Myer If you’ve been thinking about upgrading your kitchen appliances and homewares, look no further than this Smeg kettle. Not only is it extremely aesthetic, it also has state-of-the-art features. Size: 226mm x 171mm x 248mm Colours: White, Black, Red, Pastel Green, Pastel Blue Material: Stainless Steel Key features: 1.7L capacity

Silent boil technology

Auto shutoff at 100 degrees

Detachable 360 degree swivel base

2400 kilowatts

Two-year replacement warranty SHOP NOW

06 ONLY Dia Cotton Denim Dress $49 (usually $89.95) at Myer Denim truly never goes out of style, and this denim dress is the ultimate summer wardrobe staple. The slip design and maxi length makes it perfect for dressing up or down. Sizes: XS, S, M, L, XL Colour: Light Blue Denim Material: 100% Cotton Key features: Thin straps

Maxi length

Medium denim wash

Relaxed fit SHOP NOW

07 Burberry GODDESS Eau de Parfum from $129 at Myer If you’re in search of your signature scent, Burberry Goddess could be it for you. With notes of amber, vanilla and lavender, it’s sweet, rich and elegant. Sizes: 30ml, 50ml, 100ml Key features: Spray formulation

Vegan

Features a powerful trio of vanillas

Elegant square-shaped bottle

Refillable SHOP NOW

08 Verali Bouncer II Flatform Thongs $55.97 (usually $79.95) at Myer Flip flops are the shoe of the summer, but if you want to elevate your look while still staying cool and comfortable, these platform thongs are going to be your new best friend. Sizes: 36, 37, 38, 39, 40, 41 Colour: Black Material: Synthetic Key features: 5cm heel height

Slip-on design

Padded footbed for comfort SHOP NOW

09 Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker $299 (usually $399.99) at Myer As the weather heats up, we want to cool down, and what better way to do that than with ice cream? The Ninja Creami can create a variety of delicious frozen treats! Size: 16.5 x 30 x 420 cm Key features: Multiple functions: Ice cream, gelato, sorbet, smoothie bowl, milkshake

470ml capacity

800 kilowatts SHOP NOW

10 Basque Stainless Steel Hoop Earring $19.98 (usually $39.95) at Myer You can’t go wrong with a trusty pair of gold earrings, and these hoops are set to become a staple in your jewellery rotation! They’re made from a durable stainless steel material and are a classic design that will never go out of style. Size: 16.5 x 30 x 420 cm Colours: Gold, Silver Material: Stainless Steel Key features: Classic design

Gold toned setting

Also available in silver SHOP NOW

