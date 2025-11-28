The truth about weight and why it’s time to talk

If managing your weight has ever felt confusing or frustrating, you’re not alone. Tired of diets that don’t work, mixed messages, or feeling judged for your body? You’re in good company. More than two in three Australians are living with ‘overweight’ or obesity, and search data shows we’re all asking the same questions: Why is it so hard to lose weight? Why does it always come back? And what actually works?

With more than 13 million Australian adults now classified as overweight or obese, there’s no shortage of advice online. But much of it is outdated, misleading or plain unhelpful.

Here’s the truth: It’s not as simple as eating less and moving more. Obesity is a complex, chronic health condition. It requires early intervention, long-term evidence-based care and above all, support that’s free of shame or blame.

While a greater proportion of men are overweight, Australian women face a unique mix of biological, psychological, medical and environmental barriers when it comes to managing their weight. By shifting the conversation from guilt to empowerment, more women can access the care they need — and feel good doing it.

We’ve rounded up the top questions Aussies are Googling about obesity and weight and busted four of the biggest myths. From BMI confusion to the idea that it’s all about willpower, here are the facts that could change how you see your body, your health, and your future.

Myth: ‘Obesity is just caused by overeating and lack of exercise’

Reality: Obesity is now recognised by the World Health Organisation, and increasingly in Australia, as a chronic disease defined by excessive fat deposits that can impair health. Yet, for many of us, they remain hard to fully to understand.

The most searched questions include “what causes obesity?” and “can you be overweight and healthy?”. While diet and exercise play a role, overweight and obesity are shaped by genetics, hormones, mental health, medications, sleep, and even your environment.

Women are still searching for answers when it comes to the weight and hormone connection, such as “do hormones affect weight?”. The answer is definitely. Fluctuations in oestrogen — especially during perimenopause and menopause — can influence appetite and change how fat is stored. Drops in progesterone may led to fluid retention and bloating, while PCOS (Polycystic Ovary Syndrome) or thyroid disorders can make weight loss especially challenging.

Image: Supplied

Myth: ‘BMI is the only way to measure obesity‘

Reality: While Body Mass Index (BMI) is a widely used tool to assess weight, it doesn’t provide the full picture. It can help determine eligibility for certain treatments, but it doesn’t consider key factors such as muscle mass, body composition, age, or fat distribution. No wonder Australians are searching, “is BMI accurate?”.

International studies suggest that between 10 per cent and 25 per cent of people classified as obese by BMI may be metabolically healthy — meaning good cholesterol, blood pressure, and blood sugar levels. We also need to better understand that various ethnic groups and backgrounds may have higher or lower health risks compared to others, despite having the same BMI.

This highlights the need for a more holistic approach that considers waist circumference, medical history and metabolic markers alongside BMI to ensure people get the right care, not just a number on a chart.

Myth: ‘Watching your food intake will help you lose weight’

Fact: The number on the scale is just one piece of a much bigger health puzzle. Health looks different on everybody. And while nutrition matters, it’s not the only thing to consider on your weight-loss journey.

More Australians now recognise that health markers such as cholesterol, blood pressure and blood sugar, as well as fitness, nutrition, sleep and mental wellbeing, give a clearer picture of overall health than weight alone. This balance is hard to get right, but a doctor can help guide you through it.

Not sure how to ask for help? Be clear about why you want to manage your weight — whether it’s affecting your energy, mobility, mental health, or even sex life. Be open about what you’ve tried, and that you would like a supported medical approach.

Image: Getty, Maskot

Myth: ‘The first few weeks are the hardest and then the kilos will fall off’

Fact: Your weight-loss journey is a long-term commitment not just a dress size so if you’ve ever hit a weight-loss plateau, you’re not imagining it. In fact, “how to lose the last few kilos” is one of the most-Googled questions.

Underlying health conditions, such as insulin resistance, thyroid issues or sleep apnoea, can make it harder to lose weight. The Australian Bureau of Statistics reports that nearly half of all Australians live with one or more chronic health conditions.

Biologically, the body resists weight loss through shifts in hunger hormones such as leptin and ghrelin, and a natural slowing of metabolism. That’s why professional, ongoing care, not just willpower, is key to long-term success.*

Ready to take the next step to manage your weight? Talk to a doctor today about getting the support that’s right for you while you navigate your weight management journey.

*Information in this article is general information only and does not replace medical advice. Always speak to a GP or a qualified healthcare professional about your individual circumstances.

