Hilarious, loving and inspirational TV mums we wish were a part of our family

First things first, we really do love our mums! But there are some TV mums out there we secretly wish would adopt us as their own (here’s looking at you Julie Rafter).
From the eccentric Moira Rose on Schitt’s Creek, to Summer Bay’s nurturing Irene Roberts and the hilarious Kath Day-Knight, beloved mums are all over our screens.
These leading ladies are strong, smart, sassy and always know the right thing to say.
Continue reading to discover TV WEEK’s favourite on-screen mums.
Carol Brady
The Brady Bunch
Hats off to any mum that can raise six kids! Carol, portrayed by Florence Henderson and her husband Mike, played by Robert Reed, are the epitome of blended family bliss.
The Brady Bunch was a legacy sitcom series that premiered in 1969 and ended in 1974, following the lives of the parents and Marcia, Bobby, Peter, Greg, Jan, and Cindy.
All five seasons of The Brady Bunch are available for streaming on Foxtel in Australia. Stream on Foxtel Now from $35/mth, with a 10-day free trial.
Kath Day-Knight
Kath & Kim
Who wouldn’t want a strong and foxy mother like Kath?!
Kath, played by Jane Turner, has gone down in Australian history for her confident demeanour and signature flamboyant style – even if Kim (Gina Riley) didn’t always appreciate it!
Kath & Kim is available to steam on Netflix in Australia.
Lorelai Gilmore
Gilmore Girls
More like best friends then mother-and-daughter, Lorelai (Lauren Graham) and Rory (Alexis Bledel) had the relationship everyone envied in the 2000s.
These two bonded over their passion for all things pop-culture, coffee, teasing Luke and talking really fast!
Gilmore Girls is available for streaming on Netflix in Australia.
Claire Dunphy
Modern Family
Don’t get us wrong, Claire’s parenting methods easily qualify as ‘pedantic’ – particularly when compared to Gloria Pritchett. However there’s no denying the fact that her neuroses about her kids stems from a place of love and good intentions.
Julie Bowen played the mother-of-three for eleven seasons, seeing the kids through school, university and beyond.
Stream Modern Family on Disney Plus from $15.99/mth.
Susan Kennedy
Neighbours
Susan Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne) has dealt with plenty of drama over the years: infidelity, a dead husband, betrayal and even murder. Despite it all, Susan remains a devoted, good-hearted wife and mother.
Stream Neighbours on Paramount Plus from $9.99/mth, with a 7-day free trial.
Nina Proudman
Offspring
Dr Nina Proudman (Asher Keddie) lost her partner Patrick (Matt LeNevez) while she was heavily pregnant. Despite her trauma, Nina soldiered on to be the best mum for her little girl, Zoe!
Offspring is available for streaming on Stan in Australia.
Irene Roberts
Home and Away
Irene wasn’t the greatest mother to her own children (she was struggling with alcoholism at the time). But since then Irene has fallen into caring for kids and played mother to many.
If you ever ran into strife in Summer Bay – Irene was your woman! Unfortunately, Irene won’t be the one to depend on for much longer as actor, Lynne McGranger confirmed she would be departing the soap in 2025.
Julie Rafter
Packed To The Rafters
Julie Rafter (Rebecca Gibney) was always there for her grown-up children as they fumbled their way into adulthood. She got to experience it all again though – giving birth to baby Ruby in her 40s!
Rebecca Gibney and Erik Thomson look back at Packed To The Rafters
Moira Rose
Schitt’s Creek
While Moira (Catherine O’Hara) was more concerned with finding her family heirloom handbag that was missing rather then her finding her own son, David – you can’t deny there’d certainly never be a dull moment around her.
Her eccentric nature certainly rubbed off on her daughter, Alexis.
Schitt’s Creek is available on Netflix and Apple TV+ in Australia. Stream on Apple TV+ from $12.99/mth, with a 7-day free trial.
Meredith Grey
Grey’s Anatomy
Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) adopted her first baby, Zola, with husband Derek (Patrick Dempsey) before going on to have another two. After his sudden death, Meredith has raised the the kids on her own and maintained her chaotic job as a general surgeon.
Stream Grey’s Anatomy on Disney Plus from $15.99/mth.
Joyce Byers
Stranger Things
Not only is Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder) a mother who would go to the ends of the earth for her child, but to the ‘upside down’ which is arguably a lot worse.
Facing down Russian spies, evil scientists and a Demogorgon! Stranger Things is available for streaming on Netflix.