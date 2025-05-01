Hilarious, loving and inspirational TV mums we wish were a part of our family

First things first, we really do love our mums! But there are some TV mums out there we secretly wish would adopt us as their own (here’s looking at you Julie Rafter).

Advertisement

From the eccentric Moira Rose on Schitt’s Creek, to Summer Bay’s nurturing Irene Roberts and the hilarious Kath Day-Knight, beloved mums are all over our screens.

These leading ladies are strong, smart, sassy and always know the right thing to say.

Continue reading to discover TV WEEK’s favourite on-screen mums.

Advertisement

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the TV WEEK e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.