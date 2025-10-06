The Chase Australia: “We beat The Governess!”

When four strangers turned up on the set of The Chase Australia, they had no idea they would become a record-breaking team.

Advertisement

Facing off against The Governess, Anne Hegerty, contestants Murray Fraser, Monica Lenaz, Ben Quinn and Helen-Mary McMeekan put their trivia skills to the test, and walked away with $141,000.

But none of them imagined they’d win. In fact, they were mostly concentrating on not stuffing up!

“My only goal was to not say anything stupid,” Sydneysider Monica, 24, tells Woman’s Day.

“I’m grateful we had a wonderful team with a diverse knowledge set.”

Advertisement

Ben says the whole experience was “surreal”.

“From spending time backstage to meeting Larry on set, my face hurt from smiling so much,” laughs the 39-year-old driver from Byron Bay.

BATTLING ANNE

The Governess also appears on the UK version. (Image: Instagram/ITV)

For Helen-Mary, going up against her favourite Chaser was the highlight. “Anne’s such a fantastic woman who I find inspiring,” says the 65-year-old retired nurse from Sheidow Park, SA.

Advertisement

“She has such a wealth of knowledge and a great sense of humour!”

While paralegal Monica was hoping to battle The Smiling Assassin (Mara Lejins, also a lawyer), she loved her time battling Anne. “She’s not as scary as she seems – she made me genuinely laugh on a few occasions.”

For Helen-Mary and carpenter Murray, 49, from the Central Coast, The Chase wasn’t their first stint on a gameshow.

About 30 years ago, Helen-Mary won big on South Africa’s Telly Fun Quiz.

Advertisement

“Back in my early 20s I was a carry-over champion on Wheel Of Fortune,” Murray reveals. “The lady who did my makeup for The Chase also did my makeup back then, which was great!”

GRAND PRIZE PLANS

The Smiling Assassin, Mara Lejins is a fan favourite of the gameshow! (Image: Instagram)

Walking away with $35,250 each, Murray, Monica, Ben and Helen-Mary know exactly how they’ll spend their winnings.

“I’ll be taking my lovely grandparents out for a nice dinner,” says Monica, who’s also planning to revisit the UK.

Advertisement

Ben’s share of the bounty will go towards a trip to Japan, New Zealand or Bali.

Helen-Mary considered doing The Camino [trail in Spain]. “But we’re in the middle of renovations,” she says. “So the winnings will go towards those.”

Murray says his share will go towards building his very own Batmobile car!

Related

Advertisement

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.