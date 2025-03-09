Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of
Ten Pound Poms returns: Sun, scandal and struggle!

The hit period drama is back for a second season, with the British migrants tackling everything from teen motherhood to mummy issues.
Lucy Croke Profile
It’s 1957 in Australia, and the post-war migrant Brits who we met in season one of Ten Pound Poms are still grappling with the harsh realities of their Australian dreams being shattered.

And the real-life stars that play them are still adjusting to the heat on set, something rare for British actress Faye Marsay (Game of Thrones) who plays housewife-turned-feminist Annie.

Faye Marsay, as Annie, wearing a scarf on her head and a beige shirt, gets out of a blue car.
Annie is becoming more feminist in her outlook.

“One day it was 40 degrees here and I’ve never experienced that in my life,” Faye, 38, tells TV WEEK on set at Scheyville National Park, NSW. “Trying to say your lines with sweat dripping down your face – I felt like I was being microwaved.” 

Joining Faye in chatting to TV WEEK are series co-stars Stephen Curry, Michelle Keegan, and Hattie Hook who talk about how their characters have adjusted to life Down Under in season two.

“Annie becomes a lot more independent even though things keep dragging her back towards the family,” Faye says. “That’s quite typical of a housewife in the 1950s, but she’s got a rebellious streak, and she wants to challenge the norm.” 

Annie, her husband Terry (Warren Brown), and their two children Pattie (Hattie Hook) and Peter (Finn Treacy) have been disappointed with how their journey to Australia has been plagued with racism and empty promises. 

Hattie Hook, as Pattie, wearing a pale blue top and a long skirt, pushes a pram in a park.
Pattie finds that being a teen mum in the 1950s is tough going. (Credit: Stan)

Their family has also been rocked by shame and scandal as Pattie has gotten pregnant at the age of 16 and season two follows her struggle as a young mother. 

“This storyline was the best contraception,” Hattie jokes. “I hired a baby simulator like they have on Love Island with me in my room for seven days which helped me understand the real-life daily schedule of a newborn mother.” 

Michelle plays Kate, a nurse who – spoiler alert – at the end of season one had kidnapped her son from his adoptive family and has had to come to terms returning him while she figures out a way to get them back to the UK.

“Kate has to now try and move forward to make a life for herself,” Michelle explains. “Last season, she was crying a lot, wearing a lot of masculine clothes. This time she’s more feminine, she’s wearing dresses, she’s going to parties now.” 

Michelle Keegan, as Kate, wearing a white dress with red flowers, smiles at Nic English, as Robbie, in a restaurant
Kate is getting out more this season. (Credit: Stan)
While things are looking up for Kate, JJ Walker played by Stephen Curry (The Castle), the iron-fisted government-employed migrant officer that sees the transition of Brits arriving in Australia at the hostel, is just as “grumpy” as he was before.

“I don’t mind getting my grump on a little bit,” Stephen declares. “I don’t get to do it in real life very often. I try to, but no one takes me seriously.” 

This season, JJ’s complex relationship with his mother is explored and his ego is put in check.

“JJ’s still got mummy issues this season,” he jokes. “She’s demoted JJ from manager of the hostel and put him in his place and reminded him she will never be satisfied.” 

Stephen Curry in a suit
Stephen at the 2018 AACTA Awards (Credit: Getty)

Stephen is one of five kids raised in a Catholic household, and he drew an interesting comparison from his own childhood and how he is parented in the show.

“The similarities are at the lunch table,” he says. “You’ve got to just get in there and get your food or it’ll go. You’ve got to keep your elbows close when you’re eating because there’s not that much room around the trestle tables. The loudest person gets heard, same as my family. Don’t wait for the hole in the conversation because it won’t come.” 

This season also introduces new characters including the Skinner family, who arrive in Australia from Ireland. How will they handle what’s waiting for them on the other side of their tickets? And will everyone be able to get their happily ever after? 

Lucy Croke
Profile Lucy Croke

