We’ve followed the lives of Ramsay Street’s residents for more than three decades.

Advertisement

From characters returning from the dead, to horrifying accidents, no other neighbourhood could have endured so many shocking twists and turns.

After 37 years on the air, Neighbours called in quits in July 2022 – or so we thought. The beloved series made a grand return in early 2023.

However, there are rumours suggesting Neighbours could be cancelled once again…

Below we take a look back at Neighbours most shocking moments.

Advertisement

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the TV WEEK e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use