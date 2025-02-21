We’ve followed the lives of Ramsay Street’s residents for more than three decades.
From characters returning from the dead, to horrifying accidents, no other neighbourhood could have endured so many shocking twists and turns.
After 37 years on the air, Neighbours called in quits in July 2022 – or so we thought. The beloved series made a grand return in early 2023.
However, there are rumours suggesting Neighbours could be cancelled once again…
Below we take a look back at Neighbours most shocking moments.
Libby tied the knot with country lad Drew
The quintessential girl-next-door was all grown-up. Libby (Kym Valentine) finally found her prince when she wed the immensely likable Drew (Dan Paris). For their 2001 wedding, Drew paid tribute to his Scottish heritage and wore a kilt, while Libby was walked down the aisle by her proud father Karl (Alan Fletcher).
Scott and Charlene have the TV wedding of the century:
Crazy in love couple Scott (Jason Donovan) and Charlene (Kylie Minogue) had their iconic wedding in 1987. The two made it to the altar after a rocky relationship due to their family’s feuding. Their romantic church ceremony became one of the most watched TV moments of the decade.
Donna marries Ringo
Bride Donna (Margot Robbie) arrived in style for her 2010 wedding – in the back of a police car! She hitched a ride with the cops after she was pulled over for racing to her wedding in the back of a ute. Margot described the pink Cinderella dress Donna wore for the nuptials to Ringo (Sam Clark), as “very fairytale”.
Madge died peacefully with her beloved Harold by her side
Long-time Ramsay Street resident Madge (Anne Charleston) died in 2001 after a battle with pancreatic cancer. The matriarch of the Bishop family died at home in her beloved husband Harold’s (Ian Smith) arms. Madge made a brief return in 2014 when she appeared in one of Harold’s dreams.
Helen Daniels passes away
Iconic Neighbours character Helen (Anne Haddy) died in 1997 after an illness. At the time, Anne had portrayed the character for more than 10 years. During the touching scenes, Helen returned home from hospital and was watching a video of Charlene (Kylie Minogue) and Scott’s (Jason Donovan) wedding on the couch, surrounded by friends, when she passed away.
Drew Kirk’s heartbreaking accident
Young husband and father Drew (Dan Paris) died in 2002 after he suffered injuries following a fall from a horse. There wasn’t a dry eye in the church when wife Libby (Kym Valentine) sang “Wild Mountain Thyme” at his funeral. It was the same song Drew had sung to her at their earlier wedding reception.
Harold Bishop presumed dead
One of Aussie TV’s most memorable character returns was when Harold (Ian Smith) turned up in Erinsborough after a five-year absence. Harold disappeared in 1991 after he was presumed lost at sea. Yet in 1996, he returned. It was revealed he’d suffered amnesia and had been working for the Salvation Army as he built a new life.
The shocking plane crash
To mark the show’s 20th anniversary in 2005, Neighbours planned an explosive storyline that featured a plane crash over Bass Strait. The plane was damaged when a bomb exploded in the air and the subsequent crash into the sea killed main character regulars David (Kevin Harrington), Liljana (Marcella Russo) and Serena Bishop (Lara Sacher).
Karl and Sarah’s affair
The scandalous affair that rocked the Kennedy marriage was one of Neighbours most memorable storylines and was covered extensively in TV WEEK. In 1998, Karl (Alan Fletcher) admitted to wife Susan (Jackie Woodburne) he’d had an affair with colleague Sarah (Nicola Charles). Susan’s subsequent reaction, where she slapped Karl, was one of the drama’s most iconic scenes.