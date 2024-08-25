Once, twice, three times a groom! Gogglebox star Tim Lai ties the knot in a global wedding extravaganza

After 25 years together, Tim Lai and his partner Mark wanted to celebrate in style when they finally tied the knot in June.

“We said, you know what, let’s honour our past and our present and our future,” the 46-year-old tells Woman’s Day of the couple’s decision to hold a “whirlwind, global” celebration for their wedding – all three of them!

“He prefers being in the background,” Tim says of his husband. (Image: Luke David Photography)

LOVE ON TOUR

“It was just magical,” says the reality star of the couple’s romantic adventure, which saw them hold ceremonies in Melbourne, Penang in Malaysia, and the Scottish city of Edinburgh.

“Mark’s background is Scottish, I was born in Penang and, of course, we’ve got to honour all our family and loved ones in Melbourne,” says Tim, which included his Gogglebox co-stars.

The guest of honour was Tim’s sister and “bestie” Leanne, who was the celebrant at the couple’s Scottish wedding.

The couple’s Scottish ceremony combined Chinese and Scottish tradition. (Image: Fern Photography)

“She was one of the first few people I ever came out to and she’s been my rock since day one,” says Tim of his Gogglebox couchmate and sibling.

“I made sure she incorporated Chinese aspects of weddings as well as Scottish traditions like handfasting,” says Tim, who is ethnically Chinese but was born in Malaysia.

“So it was a hybrid Scottish slash Chinese wedding, and she did an incredible job. For us, it’s so important that we don’t forget where we came from because it’s from that we know where we’re going.”

CHOSEN FAMILY

All the personal touches made every ceremony special, so Tim finds it difficult to pick a favourite.

“They were all wonderful in their own way. I loved Melbourne because it was so unique. We got married at the Old Melbourne Gaol where Ned Kelly was in prison and where he was ultimately hung and that was so unique.”

The newlyweds look so happy together. (Image: Luke David Photography)

“I loved Scotland because it’s Scotland [laughs] and if I had to choose, I would say our Scottish wedding was probably the most impactful. Only because all our beautiful chosen family flew to Scotland.”

Even Tim’s Gogglebox co-star Lee! Well, kind of… “Lee is one of my besties, we talk every single day,” Tim says. “Lee and Keith actually originally wanted to come to Scotland, but because of family commitments they couldn’t.

“So I surprised Lee by having a full-size cut-out of her head and took it with me every step of the way. She did everything. Even when I went shopping, and I would go and get changed, Lee’s head would be in the change room with me.

“When we first landed back in Melbourne after the round the world tour, we drove straight to their place, and we reintroduced Lee’s head back to Keith. She loved it. She kept it. But she said, ‘Tim, I didn’t realise I was so adventurous.’

“She ate haggis and frogs legs,” Tim adds with a laugh. “She said she wouldn’t do it in real life.”

Tim’s Gogglebox co-stars Anastasia, Lee and Keith were guests at one of the three weddings. (Image: Luke David Photography)

SEISMIC SHIFT!

After a quarter of a century together, Tim expected nothing would change for him and Mark, 48, now they’re settled back home in Melbourne, but he tells Woman’s Day he couldn’t have been more wrong.

“We’ve been together for so long, we’ve been through so much. We own a house, we’ve got fur-children. But the reality was, it does feel so vastly different,” he says with a smile. “There’s been this seismic shift – we’re more in touch than ever.”

