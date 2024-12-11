Everything you need to know about Channel Seven’s Carols In The Domain

Warm up those vocal cords, because the carols will be starting on December 21, 2024 for Channel Seven’s Carols In The Domain.

Now in its 42nd year, the event will be hosted by Sunrise favourites, Natalie Barr and Matt Shirvington. Joining them on stage will be a mix of performers that both adults and kids will enjoy!

Whether you want to be in on the action at the Domain or watching from home, here is everything you need to know.

Natalie Barr and Matt Shirvington host Channel Seven’s Carols In The Domain. (Credit: Getty)

Who will be performing at the 2024 Carols in the Domain?

The Wiggles will be making a special appearance, so make sure the kids tune in before they head to bed for the night.

Other artists who have been confirmed are Samantha Jade, Conrad Sewell, Mark Vincent, Rhonda Burchmore, Christine Anu, Hugh Sheridan, Erin Holland, Budjerah, Kym Johnson, Amy Manford, Patrick Roberts, Silvia Colloca and Jael Wena.

Oh, and don’t worry − we’re pretty sure the man in the big red suit will make a flying visit before loading up on presents at the North Pole!

Festive fun awaits at Carols In The Domain. (Credit: Getty)

Will Carols in the Domain be televised?

Yes – the carols will be televised live and can be watched on Channel 7 and 7plus.

Each year, Woolworths Carols in the Domain is watched by 50,000 people in Sydney, with millions more watching along at home.

Following a day of activities and pre-show entertainment kicking off at 3pm, the live main event will be filmed on Saturday, December 21, at the Domain adjacent to the Royal Botanic Gardens.

How much is the Carols in the Domain?

There are a few options if you are going to attend the carols in person, but you can enjoy the carols for free from ‘The Festive Lawn’.

Make sure you bring a picnic blanket and allow enough time to secure a great spot!

Alternatively, you can buy a ticket to secure yourself a spot. Prices start at $21.70 and go up to $395 for premium seats which include a concierge service.

Carols In The Domain airs Saturday 21 December, 8pm on Channel Seven.

