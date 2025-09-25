2020 Block stars George and Sarah reveal their recent transformation

They were The Block 2020’s self-proclaimed “mad dogs” from Western Sydney who took home $650,000 profit and now as Sarah and George Bragias return to screens this week, Woman’s Day discovers the happily married couple have been busy in the five years since the show!

(Credit: 9 Network)

“I have always loved going to the gym, pushing my body to extreme limits… I am a black belt in hapkido, so I enjoy kicking and punching a bag to let off steam,” Sarah, 32, told Woman’s Day back in 2020.

The mum of two, who has boys Leo, three, and Luca, almost one, has certainly been busy lately getting back in shape, telling fans that while it’s hard juggling mum life and exercise, “What I have learned is that if you want to, you will. The kids will survive and the house will still be messy when you get home.”

(Credit: Instagram)

Taking to Instagram last month, Sarah revealed that she has lost 22kg since the birth of their son Luca in 2024.

“I never focused on losing weight but healthy eating & moving your body is proof in the pudding,” says Sarah. She adds, “I stopped weighing myself with my pregnancy with Luca when I reached 85kg. Yesterday I weighed in at 63kg, 7kg down from pre-baby weight and a total (from 85kg) of 22kg lost.”

Electrician George, 38, hasn’t slacked off either. Following a meal plan and workout regimen that sees him strength train five days a week, he’s lost a total of 40kg since the beginning of 2024.

“His meal plan is tailored to suit his body composition at a calorie deficit, which helps him drop weight and tone muscle. I don’t count calories but I have a good understanding of the caloric value of the foods I eat and truly, I eat the same foods on repeat. It’s just easier as a mum,” Sarah reveals.

“George trains five days of strength training a week and I train three days of strength training a week. We both move A LOT. Every single day, our watches have steps over 12K. This helps drastically.”

