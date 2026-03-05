The Four Seasons sets Season 2 premiere date with first-look images

Netflix has finally set a release date for Season 2 of The Four Seasons – and in even better news, we don’t have long to wait at all!

The streamer announced on Wednesday that the Emmy-nominated romantic dramedy will return to screens on May 28, as it revealed a series of first-look images from the highly anticipated sophomore season.

So who’s coming back and what can we expect? Read on to find out!

Warning: Contains spoilers!

The cast of The Four Seasons hit the red carpet at the Netflix FYSEE LA festival in May 2025. (Credit: Netflix) (Credit: Netflix)

What happened in Season 1 of The Four Seasons?

An adaptation of the 1981 film of the same name – written and directed by Alan Alda, who makes a fun cameo – The Four Seasons is a 2025 series co-created by and starring Tina Fey.

It centres around three couples – long-time friends from college – who meet up every season for a group holiday.

But over the course of year, relationships and friendships begin to crumble – kickstarted by Nick (Steve Carrell) leaving his unsuspecting wife Anne (Kerry Kenney-Silver) after their marriage becomes stale.

Laughter abounds in Season 2 of The Four Seasons, starring Tina Fey and Colman Domingo. (Credit: Netflix)

Moving on with a new younger girlfriend, Ginny (Erika Henningsen), the group is forced to decide where their loyalties lie. That is, until tragedy strikes and Nick is killed while on vacation to the snow with his girlfriend’s much younger, much “cooler” friends.

Brought together by grief, Anne and Ginny bury the hatchet – which is just as well, as in the final scene of the first season, it’s revealed that Ginny is pregnant with Nick’s baby.

This, of course, sets the scene for more drama to come.

Our favourite friends are back enjoying their seasonal vacations in the highly anticipated second outing of the romantic dramedy. (Credit: Netflix)

Who will return for Season 2 of The Four Seasons?

Tina Fey (as Kate), Will Forte (Jack), Colman Domingo (Danny), Marco Calvani (Claude), Kerri Kenney-Silver (Anne) and Erika Henningsen (Ginny) are all confirmed as returning for the second season of The Four Seasons.

Despite being on the brink of divorce due to struggles in their marriage, Kate and Jack ended the first season deciding to work on their relationship, united by the loss of their friend.

Another couple hanging by a thread, Danny and Claude also ended the season together. Realising life is too short, they reconciled after working on their communication issues.

Ginny’s (Erika Henningsen) surprise pregnancy will be a focus of this season, as her late boyfriend’s ex-wife, Anne (Kerri Kenney-Silver), supports her though her journey. (Credit: Netflix)

What’s the plot for Season 2 of The Four Seasons?

While we don’t yet know the exact plot, it’s safe to say that that pregnancy cliffhanger will play a big part in Season 2 of The Four Seasons.

In newly released images, the friends are once again seen meeting up at an array of holiday destinations – from the beach to a country cabin and more.

Anne and Ginny’s friendship also appears to be going strong in the wake of Nick’s death, with his ex-wife supporting Ginny through her pregnancy – the pair pictured together on a hike.

With his marriage to Claude (Marco Calvani) back on track, Danny (Colman Domingo) can relax this season – hopefully! (Credit: Netflix)

Speaking at an Emmy FYC event last year, Tina teased that it had been “really nice” returning to the writers’ room for Season 2.

“We have the same exact writing staff and it’s already been really interesting for us to come together and share experiences, not just talk about the previous season but also our own lives,” she said.

“The writers have been very generous – a lot of what you saw in season one, a lot is obviously from the movie but a lot also came from all of our lives.”

Indeed, without the original film to guide them in their second season, Tina confirmed they’re “kind of starting from scratch” this time around.

The whole gang is back! (Credit: Netflix)

Is there a trailer for Season 2 of The Four Seasons?

Unfortunately, there isn’t a trailer for Season 2 of The Four Seasons just yet.

You can catch up on the show’s first outing’s trailer below.

And stay tuned for updates.

When will Season 2 of The Four Seasons air?

Season 2 of The Four Seasons has been confirmed as returning to screens on Thursday May 28.

The instalment will once again consist of eight episodes.

After working through their strained relationship in Season 1, Kate and Jack are back on track when we return. (Credit: Netflix)

How can I watch Season 2 of The Four Seasons?

When Season 2 of The Four Seasons does premiere, it will be exclusive to Netflix.

All episodes of Season 1 are available to stream now.

