Game of Thrones heads to the big screen from House of Cards creator

The latest prequel will be a big-screen blockbuster!
A new Game of Thrones spin-off is in the works – and headed for the big screen this time.

The internet is ablaze with reports that we’re headed back to Westeros once again, with a movie currently in the works at Warner Bros. House of Cards showrunner and Andor writer Beau Willimon has reportedly already submitted a draft, according to Page Six Hollywood.

Emilia Clarke and Kit Harington star in Game of Thrones
A new Game of Thrones prequel film is in the works – focused on Aegon I, founder of the Targaryen dynasty. (Credit: HBO)

What is the plot of the Game of Thrones film?

The plot of the upcoming Game of Thrones film is said to be set “a few centuries” before the events of the original Game of Throne series.

That means fans shouldn’t expect any OG cast members to feature, unfortunately.

Instead, the action will centre around Aegon I, founder of the Targaryen dynasty, amid his conquest of Westeros.

While we’ve not yet seen the character Aegon I on screen, Aegon II features heavily in spin-off series House of the Dragon.

Tom Glynn-Carney as King Aegon II in House of the Dragon
In prequel series House of the Dragon, Tom Glynn-Carney’s King Aegon II rules the Seven Kingdoms. (Credit: HBO)

Played by Tom Glynn-Carney, King Aegon II currently sits on the Iron Throne.

His mother, Queen Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke), ruthlessly stole the crown from her late husband King Viserys Targaryen’s (Paddy Considine) rightful heir, Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy).

Of course, as fans will be well aware, the ailing King was badly injured by his own brother, Prince Aemond (Ewan Mitchell), in battle.

He was whisked away to Baaavos at the end of season two by Larys Strong (Matthew Needham).

Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy) in House of the Dragon
Rhaenyra Targaryen’s (Emma D’Arcy) battle to reclaim the throne stolen from her by her half-brother is at the centre of House of the Dragon. (Credit: HBO)
Though he promised the King he would be able to return one day to reclaim the throne, his mother has been secretly plotting with Rhaenyra to sacrifice him.

It’s a move that would finally end the war. This sets up what is sure to be a thrilling third season.

When will the Game of Thrones film air?

The only chink in the upcoming film’s armour is the impending merger of Warner Bros. and Paramount Skydance.

Any projects in development could well be scrapped if and when the merger is approved.

This, of course, despite Game of Thrones arguably being the diamond in the Warner Bros. crown.

Game of Thrones ran for eight seasons, from 2011 to 2019.

The first of many rumoured spin-off series, House of the Dragon, premiered in 2022. It will return for its highly anticipated third season in June.

Fellow prequel series A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms just wrapped up its first season.

Carolyn Hiblen Writer

Carolyn Hiblen has spent the best part of two decades working in the publishing industry, covering everything from entertainment and celebrity to film, TV, music, books, lifestyle and sport. After beginning her career at FOXTEL magazine, TV WEEK and OK!, she spent several years rubbing shoulders with A-listers in Hollywood (and writing about them for the Daily Mail!) before returning to Sydney and a stint as Entertainment Editor at New Idea. Coming full-circle, she became Deputy Editor and, subsequently, Editor-in-Chief of FOXTEL magazine before going freelance in 2024. When she’s not binge-watching the latest It TV show – or chewing your ear off about it! – Carolyn has her head buried in good book or is listening to music (sometimes even at the same time!).

