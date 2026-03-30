New Apex trailer has fans questioning Taron Egerton’s Aussie accent

The first full trailer for upcoming Netflix survivalist thriller Apex has just dropped – giving fans a better look at Taron Egerton’s chilling “cunning killer” Ben.

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As he ruthlessly hunts Charlize Theron’s Sasha in a deadly game of cat-and-mouse through the Australian wilderness, she’ll have to rely on every skill in her arsenal to outwit him.

“I can honestly say that shooting Apex was one of the most incredible experiences of my life,” Charlize told Entertainment Weekly of the film, which was shot on our shores.

Here’s everything you need to know about the film that has everyone talking – including about Taron’s questionable Aussie accent!

Charlize Theron’s Sasha battles for survival as Taron Egerton’s Ben hunts her in upcoming film Apex. (Credit: Netflix)

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What is Apex about?

A survival action thriller film, Apex tells the story of grieving adrenaline junkie Sasha (Charlize Theron). Looking for some solitude, she embarks on her latest adventure: kayaking and rock climbing the Grand Isle Narrows in the vast and unforgiving Australian wilderness.

But when her equipment is stolen from her camper overnight, she soon finds herself hunted by deranged Australian Ben (Taron Egerton). Coincidentally, she had bumped into him at a petrol station the previous day.

After a confrontation, he menacingly gives her a brief headstart before he begins chasing her through the scrub with a crossbow in hand. All the while, he makes eerie bird calls.

“This is a psychological thriller,” Charlize told Netflix. “It’s really a story about survival, not just physically but emotionally. And it’s about finding out what you’re made of.”

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With her life on the line, the skilled rock climber will have to use all the skills in her arsenal. (Credit: Netflix)

Who stars in Apex?

Charlize Theron stars as American tourist Sasha in Apex, which is helmed by Icelandic director Baltasar Kormákur (2 Guns, Everest).

Taron Egerton takes on the role of Australian hunter Ben. He told Netflix he sees his character as a hero rather than a killer.

“In my version of the story, Ben is the hero,” he said. “Everything has to make sense for him. So part of my job is to craft a spiritual code for him.”

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Ben is a man on a mission, hunting his prey like a wild animal. (Credit: Netflix)

Charlize said she fell in love with rock climbing after working with professional rock climber Beth Rodden. She did much of her own stunt work in the film.

“I knew I was in good hands, but I had no idea that I would fall in love with [climbing],” she said. “And I absolutely fell in love with it. I want to continue it.”

Aussies Eric Bana, Caitlin Stasey, Bessie Holland and Zac Garred also had roles in the local production.

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Eric Bana also stars in the Aussie survivalist thriller. (Credit: Netflix)

Where was Apex filmed?

Principal photography took place on location around New South Wales.

Glenbrook Gorge, in the Blue Mountains, was a primary filming location due to its dramatic scenery.

Additional indoor scenes were shot at Disney Studios in Moore Park, Sydney.

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Baltasar said no other country could have doubled for Australia for a film of this scale, “where the elements and the terrain are characters that loom just as large as the movie stars battling in it”.

It’s survival of the fittest as the pair embark on a deadly game of cat-and-mouse in the unforgiving Australian wilderness. (Credit: Netflix)

What are fans saying about Taron’s Aussie accent in Apex?

For Welsh actor Taron, taking on an Australian accent was no easy feat.

In Sydney to judge Tropfest on February 22, he told nine.com.au that he struggled to get it just right.

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“It’s an actual nightmare. It’s so hard,” he admitted. “It’s all very back-placed, so it sits kind of further back than my accent is naturally placed.”

While he said actors are often advised against trying to do an Aussie accent as it’s “a tricky one”, he was committed and gave it his “best shot”.

Ultimately, he was “quite pleased with it” but, he says, “we’ll see how audiences feel”.

“It’s really a story about survival, not just physically but emotionally,” Charlize says of the film. (Credit: Netflix)

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So far, reactions have been mixed – especially from Aussies.

“I love Taron but as an Australian myself, our accent is so hard for others to do. And I’m so sad to say he’s not doing well here,” one Reddit user commented.

“That dudes accent is bad [sic],” wrote another.

“I think his aussie accent is really good. It sounds kind of Queenslandish and very strong and rural to me. Not all aussie accents are the same but some people do have a much broader and more nasally sound than others,” argued another.

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“In my version of the story, Ben is the hero,” Taron says of his character. (Credit: Netflix)

Still, there was plenty of positivity for Taron in general.

“Not to be a freak but damn he is hot in here,” wrote one.

“I agree he is def handsome,” added another, as a third enthused: “Literally so excited for this movie!! I am sat!”

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Charlize says making the film was “one of the most incredible experiences of my life”. (Credit: Netflix)

Is there a trailer for Apex?

Yes! The full-length trailer just dropped – and it’s a heart-stopping thrill ride!

Buckle in and watch it for yourself below.

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Where can I watch Apex?

Apex premieres on Friday April 24.

It is exclusive to Netflix.

You can watch it here.

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