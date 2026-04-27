Spider-Noir: The first look at Nicolas Cage’s debut TV series just dropped

Nicolas Cage never lets us know his next move.

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Over the years, the 62-year-old Oscar winner has become known for his differing taste in roles, jumping from award-winning films like Wild at Heart and Leaving Las Vegas, to critically slammed projects such as Left Behind and Deadfall. Between playing charismatic leading men in National Treasure, or heroic criminals in Con Air or Gone in 60 Seconds, Nicolas Cage’s unpredictability — which he reportedly describes as “Nouveau Shamanic” — has helped him gain a cult-like following.

Now, he’s taking a jump from the big screen for his leading television debut in Spider-Noir, a live-action series based on the Marvel comic book Spider-Man Noir.

The film stars move to the series comes after he voiced the character in the 2018 film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. However, the character first appeared in the Spiderman universe in the 1975 comic, The Amazing Spider-Man #149.

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Along with Cage, the series features Lamorne Morris (Fargo, New Girl), Li Jun Li (Sinners, Babylon), Abraham Popoola (Atlas, Slow Horses), Karen Rodriguez (The Hunting Wives, Acapulco), Jack Huston (Boardwalk Empire, Day of The Fight), and Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin, Harry Potter).

What is Spider-Noir about?

Spider-Noir is a lot darker than the red-and-blue superhero we know and love. Set in a city similar to 1930s New York, the series follows an aging private investigator named Ben Reilly.

Years earlier, he’d lived a double life as the city’s very own superhero called The Spider, but eventually he put his heroic ways behind him after a deeply personal tragedy. Now, he’s being forced to grapple with his past life as the city’s one and only superhero,

Nicolas Cage in a scene from Prime Video’s Spider-Noir. (Image: Prime Video)

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Is Spider-Noir in black and white?

One of the coolest things about the series is that the creators have made two versions: one in “Authentic Black & White” and the other in “True-Hue Full Colour”.

If you’re craving the true film noir experience, the authentic black and white version is the one for you.

Spider-Noir villains from the show vs. comics: pic.twitter.com/irZcWjt9fg — IGN (@IGN) April 25, 2026

What are fans of the comic saying?

For the hardcore fans of the Spiderman universe, the general consensus seems to be cautiously hopeful.

“I’m genuinely interested. I love when someone tries to recreate classic noir, and it could get more people into classic examples of the genre. I like that you have the option to watch it in black and white,” wrote one fan on Reddit.

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“The comic was terrible, this will probably a more fun trope filled wild ride. If they try to got super serious it will probably suck. Not excited other than cage maintaining the character. Will absolutely give it a try,” wrote another.

Ben Reilly is a hardened detective. (Image: Prime Video)

“I’m a fan of both genres and the comic it’s based on. So far it looks promising! I also LOVE Nicolas Cage so this is a triple whammy for me,” commented another fan.

We’ll have to wait and see if this optimism continues after episode one is released!

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When does Spider-Noir drop?

Not long to go now!

Spider-Noir will be available to stream from May 27.

The official poster for the series. (Image: Prime Video)

Where can I watch Spider-Noir?

You can stream Spider-Noir on Prime Video from May 27.

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