Sarah Jessica Parker reveals the truth about secret boyfriend

Sarah Jessica Parker just confirmed a long-running rumour about her and Nicholas Cage.

While appearing on Watch What Happens Live this week, host Andy Cohen asked the 60-year-old whether she had ever dated the Gone in 60 Seconds star.

“Um, yes. I did. Yes, I did,” she responded, before refusing to go into more detail.

“Oh, wow,” Andy responded. “Oh, we got some talking to do.”

When E!News reached out to 61-year-old Nicholas to ask him about it, the Con Air star sent a statement to the publication saying he “cared about” his former co-star.

Nic and Carrie in Honeymoon in Vegas. Credit: Columbia Pictures.

“I cared about Sarah, but I don’t think I passed the mom test,” he said. “I recall sitting down with her and her mother for dinner at the Russian Tea Room, and I don’t know if it was my blue Vanson Leather motorcycle jacket (which I still have) or my sinusitis, but I didn’t hear from her again.”

The Sex and the City actress starred alongside Nicholas in 1992’s Honeymoon in Vegas.

Speculation that the pair were dating was rife while they were filming the movie in 1991, however neither star had confirmed the long-running rumour until now.

The romance must have been short-lived, as Sarah met and began dating her now husband Matthew Broderick in 1992.

Sarah was first introduced to Matthew through her brothers, Pippin and Toby Parker, who owned the theatre where the Ferris Bueller’s Day Off star was directing a play.

Shortly after meeting Sarah, Matthew left a voicemail on her machine.

“He left a very charming, very self-effacing message on the machine,” the actress told the New York Times in 1996.

The pair tied the knot in 1997 and have three children together — son James, 22, and twin daughters Tabitha and Marion, 16.

During the interview with Andy, the And Just Like That star said she knew now 63-year-old Matthew was ‘the one’ pretty early on in their relationship.

Credit: Instagram.

“I remember I had to leave to go on location to shoot a movie. We were on East 10th Street [in New York City], and I was getting in a car to go away for a while. I remember thinking, ‘I love him’,” she recalled. “Should I say it? Because neither one of us had said it yet.”

“I just knew he was incredible [after] spending a little bit of time with him,” she added.

In 2022, during his own appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Matthew said he knew Sarah was the one the moment he first laid eyes on her.

“Oh, the first time I met her. I saw her walking down the street and thought, ‘That’s it,’” he said.

