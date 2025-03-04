It’s time to rewind into Australia’s shocking past with two-time Academy Award nominee Jacki Weaver, as a series of 1970s films are uncovered from a vault.

This archival footage, made available by the National Film and Sound Archive, allows viewers to see into Australia’s history of marginalised voices, and social and political issues of the ’70s.

It also shines a light on where we sit today, and how far we still have to go.

We have put together everything to know about the SBS three-part series which is available to watch March 5 at 7:30 pm.

WHAT IS AUSTRALIA: AN UNOFFICIAL HISTORY ABOUT?

This three-part docuseries looks at social issues and productions by filmmakers highlighting taboo topics and the rise of Indigenous rights, feminist and gay liberation movements.

“In this series through largely unseen archive, we clearly see what has and has not changed in Australia in the past 50 years. The wins and the losses. It’s a powerful reflection on who we were then, and who we are now, ” says producer Anne McGowan.

Speaking exclusively with Woman’s Day, cultural critic Benjamin Law shared on the documentary’s importance.

“I’ve often asked myself, what is my place in this country? As I know a lot of Australians do. They ask themselves who am I in this place?

“So especially if you’re a woman, if you’re a queer person, if you’re an Aboriginal person, if you’re a migrant background person, those stories where you assume you weren’t part of – the story way back then, you’ll see yourself reflected in ways that are really eye-opening and quite inspiring and sometimes devastating too.”

Bringing these films to life on SBS creates conversation to look at Australia over 40 years ago as well as acknowledging the change and accepting the growth that still needs to take place.

WHO ARE THE COMMENTATORS?

The docuseries is narrated by Jacki Weaver who is known for her performances in Animal Kingdom and Silver Linings Playbook, both of which earned her nominations for an Academy Award.

Jacki is also featured in the archives as a young actress.

Joining the cast of commentators who react to the various films are filmmaker Phillip Noyce AO, cultural critics Benjamin Law and Jan Fran, comedian Zoë Coombs Marr, actress Rachael Maza broadcaster Leila Gurruwiwi and Indigenous activist Dr Gary Foley.

Through a contemporary lens, Benjamin speaks of how the archives echo the conversation that is occurring in today’s climate.

“I think they’re almost circular (the conversations). There were so many points in the documentary where I was just stopped in my tracks and I thought, oh my God, but that’s the conversation we’re having now.

“Whether it’s women standing up for their rights, Aboriginal people fighting for a voice within the democratic system, queer people standing up for their rights. You kind of realise, we’re still having the same discussions now, but so many of them were broken in the 1970s.”

Whilst the archives showcase progression in some areas, they also shine a light on areas that are still fighting for this change to occur and the importance of viewing these videos.

“Sometimes we can pat ourselves on the shoulders and say, ‘Look how far we’ve come with sexism, look how far we’ve come with homophobia, look how far we’ve come with racism’. And in some ways, yes, but then you look into the past and you realise, actually we’re having some of those same conversations now.”

WHAT VIDEOS WERE IN THE ARCHIVE?

The archives uncovered footage that showcased societal attitudes at the time to politics, sexism, racism, feminism and LGBTI rights.

Benjamin Law is seen in one of the features reacting to some confronting footage of a young person bragging about attacking gay men.

Although the footage is disturbing and hard to watch, Ben shared, “Some of the really difficult things to process is that some of those horrible things that did happen in the past like say, young people bashing up gay people for sport… that does still sometimes happen, but not to the extent as back then – but all of this is in living history.”

One of the clips ‘Mainly for Women’, commentated by Jacki Weaver shows a film made by men, displaying the clear sexism within the time, with some hilarious commentary over the top of the clips – by a woman.

Throughout the documentary, this satire also shows the clips that are laughable due to the outdated perceptions.

WHERE TO WATCH AUSTRALIA: AN UNOFFICIAL HISTORY

Australia: An Unofficial History premieres on SBS and SBS On Demand on March 5 at 7.30 pm.

