Terese is wallowing in self-pity after her recent heartbreak and, in a moment of weakness reaches for the bottle and relapses, sending herself further into a depression.

This week in Neighbours, Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) promises a concerned Susan (Jackie Woodburne) that even though she feels drawn to Paul (Stefan Dennis) romantically, she won’t cross any boundaries.

Terese is vulnerable after her husband Toadie (Ryan Moloney) left her and Erinsborough for good, taking her stepchildren Nell (Ayisha Salem-Towner) and Hugo (Tanner Ellis-Anderson) with him. A heart-wrenching phone call with homesick Nell sees her sink further into emotional turmoil.

Terese disposing of the evidence of her slip up (Credit: 10)

Ending up in Paul’s arms seeking comfort, Terese considers breaking her promise to Susan as sparks fly. But instead something far worse takes over when she spies a bottle of wine left as a gift at Eirini Rising.

Tempted by the devil on her shoulder to use alcohol as a coping mechanism, Terese is tipped over the edge when she learns Susan accidentally revealed to Paul that she may be interested in him.

Troubled by what kind of impact the revelation will have on her relationship with Paul, who has been her rock and support system during this tough time, Terese does the unthinkable and drinks the bottle of wine.

Susan’s suspicions about Terese’s odd behaviour are rising (Credit: 10)

Terese, who has suffered from alcoholism in the past, quickly disposes of any evidence of her drinking from the night prior in the bin – but Susan is onto her after her behaviour appears strange.

Will this be a one-off slip-up or is Terese back on a dangerously self-destructive path that could see her lose herself and everyone she loves?