The much-anticipated Boylesque charity event – a cheeky fundraiser starring some of the menfolk of Erinsborough – is finally here. But despite it being a hit with the community, behind the scenes, it’s not all celebration.

This week in Neighbours, the event – which sees studs such as Aaron (Matt Wilson), Byron (Xavier Molyneux), Rhett (Liam Maguire) and Andrew (Lloyd Will) get their gear off for a good cause, is a success – in spite of the disapproval of the likes of Hilary (Anne Scott-Pendlebury) and other snobs.

The boys anxiously await their performance (Credit: 10)

Event organiser Krista (Majella Davis) is concerned that their protest might have derailed the event, but is relieved when Susan (Jackie Woodburne) manages to undermine the righteous oldies and they’re left to enjoy themselves at the charity night.

But while some are basking in the aftermath of a triumphant night, some of the Ramsay Street residents’ smiles are masking what’s really brewing beneath the surface.

Will Byron drop the ball? (Credit: 10)

Newcomer Rhett, who has the hots for Aaron, finally makes a move, but is left rejected on what was meant to be an amazing night.

Jane (Annie Jones) also has heartbreak in sight as she reveals to Susan she may be falling in love with her ex-husband Vic (Craig Hall) again.

Jane has other things on her mind than Boylesque (Credit: 10)

Little does she know Vic has eyes for Jane’s close friend Melanie (Lucinda Cowden). The pair seem smitten with each other.

With Jane unwittingly becoming the third person in a love triangle, will she find out that her friend has crossed a line with her ex?

And once Vic learns his ex-wife is interested again after all these years, who will he choose: Jane or Melanie?

