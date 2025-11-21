Lisa Millar Reveals Big Changes Coming to Muster Dogs Season 4 in 2026

Grab a treat and find a comfy spot on the couch because Muster Dogs, is returning to our screens in 2026! But according to host Lisa Millar, Musterdogs season four is back with a juicy new twist.
“Muster Dogs season four will feature Keplies an Collies again but the big twist is that we are now training the trainer,” the Gold Logie nominee exclaimed to TV WEEK.
“All of the participants are newbies. Some of them have zero experience when it comes to dogs.”
While that may sound like a recipe for disaster, Lisa assures us that it makes for a brilliant season filled with plenty of ups and downs.
“There are laughs, there are tears,” she assures.
This time around, six participants will have to train a puppy into a competent working dog in just 12 months.
Are the newbies up to the challenge? We’ll have to wait and see.
Along with Muster Dogs season four, the ABC is also bringing back Muster Dogs: Where Are They Now season two, where we check in on the dogs progress since filming stopped.
Muster Dogs first premiered back in 2022. It was a hit with Aussies and viewers internationally, winning multiple AACTA and Logie awards.
When is Muster Dogs season four premiering?
While the ABC has confirmed Muster Dogs season four for 2026, it hasn’t announced the exact date we can expect the series to land on our screens.
Don’t worry, we’ll let you know as soon as we do.