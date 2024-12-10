Ten love story’s smushed into one movie may sound incredibly hectic, but it somehow worked perfectly for Love Actually – which became one of the most iconic romantic comedies in TV history.

To make matters more interesting, Love Actually is centred around the frantic holiday, Christmas in London, England.

Love Actually celebrates its 20th anniversary in 2023. (Credit: Universal Pictures)

The 2003 rom-com features an abundance of a-list stars including Hugh Grant, Liam Neeson, Colin Firth, Emma Thompson, Keira Knightley, Bill Nighy, Laura Linney and Rowan Atkinson.

The film, written and directed by Richard Curtis, instantly became a global hit and a made a regular resurgence in popularity around Christmas.

The 2003 film featured a bunch of a-list stars. (Credit: Universal Pictures)

Where can I watch Love Actually in Australia?

Luckily, plenty of streaming giants are currently housing Love Actually which is undoubtedly in high demand as we approach Christmas.

Australian’s have plenty of streaming services to choose from as Love Actually is in high demand this time of the year.

Love Actually is available on Binge and Prime Video in Australia.

Will there be a Love Actually reunion?

Love Actually celebrated its 20th anniversary on December 26, 2023 and to honour the momentous occasion, Martine McCutcheon teased an upcoming project with Richard.

“He is doing something that is going to be celebrating Love Actually big time,” she said on Instagram.

“He asked me to be involved and I was very honoured and flattered and of course said I would. I wish I could have done more than I have, Richard, but hopefully my tiny contribution will be a nice little part.

“I’ll keep you guys posted about what it is, but I think it’s going to be a really lovely, feel-good thing to go and enjoy.”

The cast however have previously reunited in 2017 for a Red Nose Day Actually short promotional film.

