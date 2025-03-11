Seven years since Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, we have confirmation from lead actress Amanda Seyfried that a third film is in the works!

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the 39-year-old shared that “it’s happening.”

“It’s going to happen in Greece, hopefully before 2038,” the actress jokingly shared.

Although filming and production have not been confirmed, Amanda shared that “ideally [filming] would be in summer 2026. That’s just my schedule. Everybody has to put their lives on hold.”

Here’s everything we know about a potential third sequel to the iconic series.

(Credit: Universal Studios)

IS THERE GOING TO BE A MAMMA MIA! 3?

After the release of the second film in 2018, there was always speculation that the movie would have a third sequel, following on after the birth of Sophie’s son.

Producer Judy Crayer had shared with the Daily Mail in 2020 that a third movie was always part of the plan, “I think one day there will be another film, because there’s meant to be a trilogy.”

Three years later, Judy told Deadline that a third film was “in its earliest stages.”

“I don’t want to over-egg it, but I know there’s a trilogy there.”

Christine Baranski, who is known for her iconic role as Tanya, also shared in August 2024 with The Hollywood Reporter that she had met with Judy who is underway planning, adding, “She gave me the narrative plotline of how it’s going to happen. That’s all I can say!”

(Credit: Universal Studios)

WHO WILL BE CAST IN MAMMA MIA! 3?

Whilst an official cast list has yet to be revealed, we can only guess that Amanda’s character as Sophie will remain at the focus of the film after her son’s birth.

Meryl Streep, who played Donna Sheridan, spoke with Deadline in May 2024, about how her character would potentially be ‘revived’ after the death of Donna in the second film.

“I don’t know how they’re going to do it. They have an idea. I haven’t heard it yet but it’s in [my diary] and I’m going to hear about it pretty soon,” Meryl had shared about the possibility of her return to the film.

“Of course I want to do it. I think folks love it,” she added.

Judy Craymer, the producer, had shared a year earlier to Deadline that Meryl’s role returning was a possibility.

“There is a story there, and I do think Meryl should come back — and if the script is right, she would, I think, because she really loved playing Donna,” she said.

Will we be seeing a flashback in time situation? Amanda Seyfried certainly thinks so, sharing with Collider in 2020, “Having Meryl’s character die kind of gave us so many good storylines,” she said. “It was kind of a genius idea because you’re like, ‘No, we don’t want to lose her.’ But at the same time, look at what you can do, you can go back.”

“Listen, every single person in that movie would say yes in a heartbeat because we want to hang out with each other,” Amanda shared further.

“That’s what we talked about last time, like did we ever think that we’d end up here again on an Island in Croatia?”

(Credit: Universal Studios)

WHERE CAN I WATCH MAMMA MIA! 1 AND 2?

