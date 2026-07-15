EXCLUSIVE: MasterChef’s Pat McGarry shares brand new baby pics after ‘unfair’ elimination shock

MasterChef Australia fan favourite, Pat McGarry, was eliminated in a brutal two-round challenge that brought the fire — quite literally.

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For the black apron challenge and the culmination of Heat Week, new doting dad Pat competed against Aaron Kher, Vinnie Gibaldi and Luke Harris, with both Pat and Aaron pulling a fire token that meant they’d go head-to-head in a flambé cookoff.

The 36-year-old council worker told Woman’s Day he was ‘surprised’ to be sent home. “I honestly felt like I still had a lot more to show and plenty more dishes I wanted to cook,” he said. “But that’s what makes MasterChef so tough — it only takes one cook that’s not quite there and your journey’s over.”

Pat McGarry on MasterChef Australia 2026. Credit: Ten.

The father-of-two admits that picking the flambé token proved to be his undoing. “That’s something I wasn’t particularly comfortable with, and I found it quite difficult to make it the hero of the dish,” he said, adding that he believed Vinnie and Luke’s smoking token was an easier elimination challenge.

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“I actually think the smoke challenge that Vinnie and Luke got gave them a lot more flexibility and ways to show off their cooking. That said, everyone gets dealt a different hand in MasterChef, so you’ve just got to make the most of what you get.”

Away from the reality show, Pat’s priorities have looked a little different lately as he welcomed a second daughter, Stevie, with his fiancée Emma.

Pat opens up on welcoming baby daughter Stevie

Pat started dating his future fiancée, Emma, in 2013, with the couple welcoming a daughter, Frankie, in 2024, and now they’ve just become a family of four!

Pat McGarry’s baby daughter Stevie, fiancée Emma and two-year-old daughter Frankie. (Credit: Instagram)

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Pat and Emma welcomed their second daughter, Stevie Anne McGarry, on July 4, 2026, weighing 9.2 pounds.

The adorable family have been adapting to life back on the NSW Mid North Coast, with Pat admitting that striking a balance between chasing his food dreams and parenting has proven tricky. “It’s been amazing, but definitely a bit of organised chaos. Between a newborn, a toddler, trying to keep up with social media and occasionally remembering to eat myself, life is pretty full,” he said.

“We’re tired, but it’s the best kind of tired.”

As for Stevie, Pat said their newborn daughter is doing ‘really well’ after being born 15 days overdue. “She’s healthy, feeding well and already has us completely wrapped around her little finger. She’s settling in beautifully and we couldn’t be happier,” he said.

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Baby Stevie was born July 4. (Credit: Supplied)

Pat and Emma are taking being second-time parents in their stride. “I think the biggest difference this time is that we’re a lot more relaxed. The first time around everything feels new and you’re questioning every little thing. This time we trust ourselves a bit more,” Pat said.

“That said, having two little ones definitely means there’s never a quiet moment. Emma’s been incredible and we’re just enjoying every stage because we know how quickly it all goes.”

Frankie has been embracing her big sister duties wholeheartedly. “She absolutely loves Stevie and always wants to help out. She gives her cuddles, checks on her and makes sure everyone knows that’s her little sister,” Pat said. “Watching their relationship already starting to grow has been really special.”

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Pat McGarry’s daughter Stevie and Frankie. (Credit: Supplied)

Pat McGarry’s plans after being eliminated from MasterChef Australia

Between his big flavours and bigger personality, Pat became a fan favourite on this year’s MasterChef season, which begs the question: would he consider doing MasterChef: Back To Win? Pat answered a resounding yes. “Without a doubt. If they called, I’d say yes in a heartbeat,” he said, admitting he’s honed his skills in the time since the show filmed.

“I feel like I’ve grown so much as a cook since leaving the competition and I’d love another opportunity to test myself. Plus, it’d be fun to see if I could sneak a few more potato dishes onto the menu,” he joked.

Pat reckons he could take home the MasterChef winning title if he were given a second chance. “I’d definitely believe I could [win]. Everyone who comes back would be an incredible cook, so nothing’s guaranteed, but I’d be walking in with a lot more confidence and experience,” Pat said.

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“I know my food better now and I’d love the chance to show how much I’ve grown.”

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