Muster Dogs host Lisa Millar announces engagement to partner, Simon Carless

Lisa Millar, 56, has announced her engagement to partner Simon Carless.

The Muster Dogs host, and former ABC News Breakfast co-host revealed to Sunday Life that Simon proposed on a houseboat over New Year’s Eve.

Lisa Millar on set for Muster Dogs (Credit: ABC)

Lisa Millar revealed to TV WEEK last year how excited she was to be in a loving relationship with Simon.

“I’m in this awesome personal relationship with an old friend of mine,” she said. “We hooked up 19 months ago – we still count the months. We’re so in love. It’s really wonderful. So I feel like everything about my life has come together in a really magical way.”

Lisa has been busy in the last 18 months, leaving ABC News Breakfast, and now hosting ABC hit shoes Muster Dogs and Back Roads.

Lisa Millar on set for TV WEEK (Credit: TV WEEK)

“It was a rollercoaster ride, News Breakfast,” Lisa admits. “I feel like I’m still processing that whole period. There were massive highs and a lot of lows. And I think coming off being a foreign correspondent, where I wasn’t the story, to then become the story was not something I felt super-comfortable with as a journalist.

“But I don’t want to dwell on that because most of the time was highs and laughs.”

Lisa with her partner Simon. (Credit: Getty)

Leaving News Breakfast in August 2024 to travel the country for Back Roads was “super important” to Lisa. The girl from Kilkivan still feels a strong connection to regional Australia.

“Every time I’m out there filming for Muster Dogs or Back Roads and I’m looking at a sunrise or a sunset, or listening to the birds and the silence of this incredible country, I think, ‘I wish more people could get out here and appreciate what we’ve got,’” she says. “And if they can’t, I can at least bring it to them on the telly.”

Could this mean a country wedding is on the cards for Lisa Millar? Surely a cute little Muster Dog has to be part of the ceremony!

