From Summer Bay to Yabbi Creek, Abigail is letting everyone know it’s her birthday. But her excitement isn’t exactly matched by those around her.

In Home And Away this week, Abigail (Hailey Pinto) lets loose on the sand, shouting out to locals and waving to people nearby. She also runs into Alf (Ray Meagher), who’s both taken aback and bemused by her enthusiastic approach. But for boyfriend Mali (Kyle Shilling), the pressure of delivering his gift is all consuming.

(Credit: Seven)

When Abigail walks into the Surf Club, he quickly hides what he’s been up to and detours the conversation to include Abigail’s brother, Levi (Tristan Gorey), and Mackenzie (Emily Weir), who reminisce about their own childhoods. The discussion of babies hits a nerve with Mackenzie, who’s failing to fall pregnant and is awaiting test results.

At the birthday brunch, Abigail unwraps her gifts but everyone is distracted. Levi hands over a box with a key in it, which is swiftly followed by the unveiling of a brand new car!

Mali sinks into himself, certain his portrait can’t compete with the car. He tells Abigail that her gift hasn’t arrived yet.

The next day Abigail seeks out Mackenzie to ask what she knows about Mali’s strange behaviour. Mack tries to lie but lets slip that Mali had a present hidden, leading Abigail to track down the painting. But, when she meets up with Mali, his gift is not what she was expecting: it’s a bracelet! What’s going on?

(Credit: Seven)

Elsewhere, Mackenzie and Levi brace themselves for the fertility test results. It’s all Mack can think about, and the stress is making her imagine the worst.

“Mack desperately wants a family with Levi, and she’s putting a lot of pressure on herself to make sure she falls pregnant,” Emily tells TV WEEK.

With one phone call, though, everything could be about to change.

Will it be good news?

Also This Week…

He thinks about her constantly and longs to be around her. Could Sonny be in love with Dana? That’s a question he never expected to ask himself, but now it seems he’s ready to leave the bachelor lifestyle behind. This week, Sonny (Ryan Bown) and Dana (Ally Harris) find themselves in bed again, despite trying to keep their distance.

(Credit: Seven)

Their moment is cut short when Dana’s elder sister Harper (Jessica Redmayne) walks in on them! Harper, who deems Sonny dangerous, orders Dana to leave and the sisters argue. When Sonny vents to Theo about it the next day, he refutes the suggestion he’s a taken man. But is he?

“It’ll be the first proper relationship Sonny’s ever had,” Ryan tells TV WEEK.

Let’s hope Dana feels the same way…

Home and Away airs Monday to Thursday, 7pm on Channel Seven

