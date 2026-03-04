Dirty Dancing reboot! Jennifer Grey hints at what happens to ‘Baby’ next …

Back in 1987 Dirty Dancing was the movie that melted teenage hearts and inspired countless dance lessons.

And while it was considered a potential flop during production it went on to become a global phenomenon, making box-office millions.

‘Baby’ and Johnny were the movie’s main characters. (Credit: Alamy)

Now, in a move almost as anticipated as the final lift in Johnny and Baby’s guest dance at The Sheldrake, a sequel has officially been announced. Film studio Lionsgate has confirmed the beloved classic is getting a follow-up, with Jennifer Grey set to reprise her iconic role as Frances “Baby” Houseman.



What the sequel won’t have, however, is Patrick Swayze. The actor, who played sexy dance instructor Johnny Castle, died in 2009 aged 57 from pancreatic cancer. The idea of Dirty Dancing without Patrick — a classically trained dancer who nearly turned down the role due to a knee injury — has left fans up in arms.

“Without Swayze there’s no point. Cash grab,” commented one fan on People magazine’s story. Another added, “Ughhhh let it go. Nobody is interested in ‘Baby’ as a senior citizen.”

Others were more optimistic. “I hope this is a smash hit when it rolls out,” commented one fan.

WAIT IS OVER

In addition to starring in the sequel, Jennifer, now 65, will also serve as an executive producer. She says of her iconic character, “I’ve long wondered where we might find Baby years later and what her life might be like.

“It’s taken time to assemble the kind of people I felt could be entrusted to build on the legacy of the original… I’m excited to say the wait will soon be over.”

Jennifer says the original movie was “magic”. (Credit: Getty)

Though the plot for the sequel remains under lock and key, it’ll no doubt have fans feeling nostalgic for the first one.

Set at Kellerman’s Resort in 1963, the original follows sheltered 17-year-old Baby as she meets working-class dancer Johnny. When his partner Penny gets unexpectedly pregnant, Baby steps in, sparking a forbidden romance defined by class divides and social change.

EMOTIONAL SCENES

Ironically, the onscreen chemistry between Jennifer and Patrick masked a more complicated off-screen dynamic. In his 2009 memoir The Time Of My Life, Patrick described tensions during filming, writing that his co-star could be emotional and occasionally disrupted scenes with laughter.

Yet those frictions may have fuelled the magic. “Sometimes it was conflict, sometimes it was love,” choreographer Kenny Ortega told People in 2017. “There was something between the two of them that was unexplainable. They were human fireworks.”

The iconic movie moment entranced fans. (Credit: Alamy)

One of the film’s most iconic moments — the lake scene where Johnny and Baby practise the lift — was far from glamorous. Filmed in late autumn, the water was so cold the actors’ lips turned blue. “It was horrifyingly cold, and we filmed that scene over and over,” Swayze recalled. “When you’re lifting someone in water, even the skinniest little girl can feel like 500 pounds.”

With the sequel slated for release in 2027 to coincide with the film’s 40th anniversary, Jennifer says, “You never try to repeat something that was magic. You just go for something different.”

PLOT TWIST!

While she hasn’t given any huge details away, Jennifer hinted in a recent interview with The Los Angeles Times that ‘Baby’s’ life experience would be front and centre in the new film.

“I’m excited by the challenge of looking at it from the point of view of what happens when it’s 30 years later and it’s the ’90s,” she said. “What happens with the person that had that experience – what happened to her and what is now relevant about the original story at a different moment; looking at it through a different lens.”

