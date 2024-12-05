Where to buy Christmas wrapping paper in Australia

As we already find ourselves days into December, it’s time to start getting our gift shopping done and wrapping sorted.

It may seem like a Christmas Eve job but smashing out your wrapping earlier will have you feeling organised and prepped for the festive season.

We have put together a collection of our favourite wrapping paper in the market.

(Credit: David Jones) 03 Novelty Wrap Dachshunds from $12.95 at David Jones An adorable choice for wrapping, this fun and festive dachshund wrap is great for the animal lover, adding a personalised touch to your wrapping! Size: 5m Key features: Fun dachshunds dressed in Christmas outfits

Designed in Melbourne

Premium paper SHOP NOW

(Credit: Cotton On) 04 The Grinch Christmas Wrapping Paper Roll from $6.99 at Cotton On Our favourite Christmas character, The Grinch is back and appearing on our wrapping paper. Great for those who say they don’t love the festive season but deep down, they secretly do. Size: 3m Key features: Made from certified paper

Grinch print with ‘Merry Grinchmas’

Papercraft for an easy fold SHOP NOW

(Credit: Amazon) 05 Reversible Nutcracker & Candy Cane Wrapping Paper from $36.44 at Amazon A huge roll perfect for getting all your wrapping done in one hit. With two sides to the roll, pink and silver nutcrackers and candy canes, the designs offer something fun for everyone in the family. Size: 17inW x 33fL Key features: Reversible paper

Premium quality

Large roll SHOP NOW

(Credit: Cotton On) 06 Christmas Wrapping Roll from $6.99 at Cotton On A fun Aussie-themed paper with kangaroos and koalas, great for family, co-workers or that random Secret Santa that you have somehow found yourself in. Size: 3m Key features: Aussie seasons greeting paper

Made from certified paper

Papercraft for an easy fold SHOP NOW 07 Charity Christmas Wrapping Paper from $5 at BIG W Designed by children in care at BIG W’s hospital network partners, the proceeds of this wrapping paper go back to the hospitals that are caring for them and their families. Size: 70cm x 4m Key features: Designed by children in care

Quality paper

Versatile SHOP NOW

