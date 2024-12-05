Where to buy Christmas wrapping paper in Australia

As we already find ourselves days into December, it’s time to start getting our gift shopping done and wrapping sorted.
It may seem like a Christmas Eve job but smashing out your wrapping earlier will have you feeling organised and prepped for the festive season.
We have put together a collection of our favourite wrapping paper in the market.
01
Australian Botanics Roll Wrap
from $9.99 at Myer
Perfect for your co-worker with neutral tones and an Australian botanical flower sketch print.
Size: 2 metres x 750mm
Key features:
- Designed in Melbourne, Australia
- Versatile print for Christmas and other occasions
- Contemporary kraft wrap
02
Christmas Happy Type Hunky Dory Roll Wrap
from $9.99 at Myer
Something a bit more vibrant and fun for the kids, this double-sided roll features ‘Happy Christmas’ print on one side and a bold red on the other.
Size: 2mW x 750mmH
Key features:
- Designed in Melbourne, Australia
- Premium double-sided roll
- FSC Packaging from responsible sources
03
Novelty Wrap Dachshunds
from $12.95 at David Jones
An adorable choice for wrapping, this fun and festive dachshund wrap is great for the animal lover, adding a personalised touch to your wrapping!
Size: 5m
Key features:
- Fun dachshunds dressed in Christmas outfits
- Designed in Melbourne
- Premium paper
04
The Grinch Christmas Wrapping Paper Roll
from $6.99 at Cotton On
Our favourite Christmas character, The Grinch is back and appearing on our wrapping paper. Great for those who say they don’t love the festive season but deep down, they secretly do.
Size: 3m
Key features:
- Made from certified paper
- Grinch print with ‘Merry Grinchmas’
- Papercraft for an easy fold
05
Reversible Nutcracker & Candy Cane Wrapping Paper
from $36.44 at Amazon
A huge roll perfect for getting all your wrapping done in one hit. With two sides to the roll, pink and silver nutcrackers and candy canes, the designs offer something fun for everyone in the family.
Size: 17inW x 33fL
Key features:
- Reversible paper
- Premium quality
- Large roll
06
Christmas Wrapping Roll
from $6.99 at Cotton On
A fun Aussie-themed paper with kangaroos and koalas, great for family, co-workers or that random Secret Santa that you have somehow found yourself in.
Size: 3m
Key features:
- Aussie seasons greeting paper
- Made from certified paper
- Papercraft for an easy fold
07
Charity Christmas Wrapping Paper
from $5 at BIG W
Designed by children in care at BIG W’s hospital network partners, the proceeds of this wrapping paper go back to the hospitals that are caring for them and their families.
Size: 70cm x 4m
Key features:
- Designed by children in care
- Quality paper
- Versatile