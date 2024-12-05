Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of
Where to buy Christmas wrapping paper in Australia

Yep, it's time to polish up those wrapping skills!
Brand logo of Woman's Day
annabel lane

As we already find ourselves days into December, it’s time to start getting our gift shopping done and wrapping sorted.

It may seem like a Christmas Eve job but smashing out your wrapping earlier will have you feeling organised and prepped for the festive season.

We have put together a collection of our favourite wrapping paper in the market.

Australian botanics wrapping paper
(Credit: Myer)

01

Australian Botanics Roll Wrap

from $9.99 at Myer

Perfect for your co-worker with neutral tones and an Australian botanical flower sketch print.

Size: 2 metres x 750mm

Key features:

  • Designed in Melbourne, Australia
  • Versatile print for Christmas and other occasions
  • Contemporary kraft wrap
SHOP NOW
Merry christmas wrapping paper
(Credit: Myer)

02

Christmas Happy Type Hunky Dory Roll Wrap

from $9.99 at Myer

Something a bit more vibrant and fun for the kids, this double-sided roll features ‘Happy Christmas’ print on one side and a bold red on the other.

Size: 2mW x 750mmH

Key features:

  • Designed in Melbourne, Australia
  • Premium double-sided roll
  • FSC Packaging from responsible sources
SHOP NOW
Dachshund wrapping paper
(Credit: David Jones)

03

Novelty Wrap Dachshunds

from $12.95 at David Jones

An adorable choice for wrapping, this fun and festive dachshund wrap is great for the animal lover, adding a personalised touch to your wrapping!

Size: 5m

Key features:

  • Fun dachshunds dressed in Christmas outfits
  • Designed in Melbourne
  • Premium paper
SHOP NOW
Grinch wrapping paper
(Credit: Cotton On)

04

The Grinch Christmas Wrapping Paper Roll

from $6.99 at Cotton On

Our favourite Christmas character, The Grinch is back and appearing on our wrapping paper. Great for those who say they don’t love the festive season but deep down, they secretly do.

Size: 3m

Key features:

  • Made from certified paper
  • Grinch print with ‘Merry Grinchmas’
  • Papercraft for an easy fold
SHOP NOW
Christmas wrapping paper
(Credit: Amazon)

05

Reversible Nutcracker & Candy Cane Wrapping Paper

from $36.44 at Amazon

A huge roll perfect for getting all your wrapping done in one hit. With two sides to the roll, pink and silver nutcrackers and candy canes, the designs offer something fun for everyone in the family.

Size: 17inW x 33fL

Key features:

  • Reversible paper
  • Premium quality
  • Large roll
SHOP NOW
Australian themed wrapping paper
(Credit: Cotton On)

06

Christmas Wrapping Roll

from $6.99 at Cotton On

A fun Aussie-themed paper with kangaroos and koalas, great for family, co-workers or that random Secret Santa that you have somehow found yourself in.

Size: 3m

Key features:

  • Aussie seasons greeting paper
  • Made from certified paper
  • Papercraft for an easy fold
SHOP NOW
Christmas Wrapping paper

07

Charity Christmas Wrapping Paper

from $5 at BIG W

Designed by children in care at BIG W’s hospital network partners, the proceeds of this wrapping paper go back to the hospitals that are caring for them and their families.

Size: 70cm x 4m

Key features:

  • Designed by children in care
  • Quality paper
  • Versatile
SHOP NOW
