All about The Voice’s Kate Miller-Heidke and her hilarious family life

The Voice Australia is coming back with a bang this year, putting three brand-new coaches in the hit-show’s iconic red chairs.

Joining favourite, multi-platinum-selling artist Guy Sebastian are American superstars LeAnn Rimes and Adam Lambert as well as Australia’s own singer/songwriter Kate Miller-Heidke.

Kate is a much-loved fixture in the Australian music scene. The 42-year-old swiftly rose to fame in the early 2000s thanks to her incredible voice and unique genre-defying abilities – she’s just at home singing contemporary pop as she is folk, musical theatre and even opera.

In 2019, Kate famously represented Australia at the Eurovision Song Contest, finishing ninth. Throughout her impressive career, she’s released five top-10 studio albums, including her latest Child In Reverse.

Kate’s incredibly moving song Zero Gravity saw her come ninth at the Eurovision contest. (Image: Getty)

She’s ‘been there, done that’ on stage and is now pushing her comfort zone on The Voice.

“TV land is a strange place. It’s not my world. It took me a little white to navigate that and hold on to my authenticity within that,” she told Seven.

“But at the heart of this show is a love of music and singing. If I can stay connected to that, everything else is easy.”

Much like family life comes to her. Here’s an inside look at the star’s sweet (and hilarious!) moments with the people she’s always hurrying home to.

WHO IS KATE MILLER-HEIDKE MARRIED TO?

Kate and her husband Keir are the dream musical duo. (Image: Getty)

Kate has been married to her musician husband Keir Nuttall since 2007. And they had the sweetest ‘meet cute’.

Keir’s band was performing in a competition and did really well, beating out another group. You guessed it, it was Kate’s!

Seems she handled the loss graciously because the two are still in love as ever today. Since 2004, he’s even been part of her backing band.

Even more, Kate’s recorded several songs written by her love, including Space They Cannot Touch and Words from her first album Little Eve, released in 2007.

Keir proposed to Kate wearing a head torch in a caravan. Memorable? Yes. Romantic? Uhh… (Image: Instagram)

And funny story, Kate quipped to The Sydney Morning Herald about Keir’s less-than-romantic proposal – “He proposed to me wearing a head torch in a caravan.”

On a more serious note, the Brisbane-born artist recently took to social media to gush about her husband, calling him her “artistic collaborator, husband, and the funniest person I know”.

DOES KATE MILLER-HEIDKE HAVE A CHILD?

Ernie is Kate’s pride and joy. (Image: Instagram)

Yes, Kate and Keir share a son together named Ernie Edward Miller. He was born in 2016.

And while Kate’s celebrated voice is adored by millions, Ernie, hilariously, isn’t a fan. “Ernie is still not a fan of my voice. He prefers if I don’t sing. At all.

“He said to me, ‘I love you, but I don’t like you and I especially don’t like your face,’” Kate explained to the Daily Telegraph.

As far as balancing motherhood with work, Kate’s been open about the challenges. She told Seven, “Sometimes it’s impossible to get balance in your life – it can be quite a tenuous path.

“There’s no such thing as job security, the fuel is your passion for your art. Sometimes being on the road, away from family, missing important milestones, can be quite rough and lonely.

“But a life in music is absolutely worth it to me. It’s a spiritual experience; it’s a calling. It’s a way of life, and I’m addicted to it.”

Kate told Rolling Stone Australia that while she’s ready to focus on inspiring a new generation of artists, it’s a big change for her.

“It’s a big shift from being on the stage performing to having all the power and trying not to get drunk on it,” she shared.

Tune in to The Voice Australia on Channel 7 and 7Plus, premiering Monday, August 19th.