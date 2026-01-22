The hidden family feud the Beckhams don’t want you to know about

It seems Brooklyn isn’t the only Beckham to have fallen out with his famous family.

Amid David and Victoria’s very public estrangement with their eldest son, their falling out with another family member hints at the couple’s form.

While David and Victoria and their children live the life of luxury, they’ve long discarded David’s former brother-in-law and nephew.

Indeed, while the family divide their time between multimillion-dollar homes in the Cotswolds, Holland Park and Miami, Colin Every and son Freddie are barely making ends meet.

Proud big sister Lynne Beckham Briggs was by David’s side when he was awarded his Knighthood in November 2025. (Credit: Facebook)

Struggling to make ends meet

Back in 2018, Freddie, then 17, opened up about his tough upbringing in Dagenham after his dad split from David’s oldest sister Lynne.

The couple were married for 11 years, before going their separate ways in 2010.

In an interview with The Mirror, the then-teenager spoke of feeling cast adrift from his famous family following the divorce.

At the time, he was undertaking a course in bricklaying while living with his dad in a one-bedroom council flat.

Having grown up with cousins Brooklyn, now 26, Romeo, 23, Cruz, 20, and Harper, 14, Freddie, now 24, revealed he was desperate to reconnect with his loved ones.

“I just want to be able to go for a meal and talk and catch up,” he said.

“I’m not asking for more than that. They are still my family and I’d like to see them again.”

David was by sister Lynne’s side as she married Colin Every at the Hornchurch Registry Office in Essex in October 1999. (Credit: Getty Images)

A happy childhood with his famous cousins

He reflected on his upbringing, spent making “so many happy memories” with his cousins, who he “saw loads”.

Together, they played on quad bikes, enjoyed Easter egg hunts and just played around the house – at the time located in Hertfordshire.

“Then suddenly it all stopped and I am on the outside looking in, only seeing them live their lives on Instagram or on the TV,” he recalled sadly.

According to Freddie, he last saw his legendary soccer superstar uncle in 2009.

In 2012, he went for a meal at Pizza Express with Victoria and his cousins.

Freddie recalls happy childhood memories growing up with his famous cousins, aunt and uncle. (Credit: Getty Images)

Brooklyn turns on his family

Of course, on January 20, Brooklyn published a scathing attack on his parents.

He stated he did not “not want to reconcile with my family”, and accused them of trying to ruin his marriage to actress Nicole Peltz, 31.

“I have been silent for years and made every effort to keep these matters private,” he began.

“Unfortunately, my parents and their team have continued to go to the press, leaving me with no choice but to speak for myself and tell the truth about only some of the lies that have been printed.

“I do not want to reconcile with my family. I am not being controlled, I am standing up for myself for the first time in my life.”

Brooklyn has lashed out at his family for trying to ruin his marriage to Nicole Peltz. (Credit: Getty Images)

“For my entire life, my parents have controlled narratives in the press about our family,” he continued.

“The performative social media posts, family events and inauthentic relationships have been a fixture of the life I was born into.

“Recently, I have seen with my own eyes the lengths that they’ll go through to place countless lies in the media, mostly at the expense of innocent people, to preserve their own facade.

“But I believe the truth always comes out.”

He went on to detail all the times Victoria, 51, and David, 50, had allegedly slighted the couple in a shocking six-page social media rant.

David and his father, Ted, were famously estranged for many years during David’s youth. (Credit: Instagram)

Like father, like son?

Brooklyn’s falling out with his parents has been likened to David’s own sad estrangement with his father, Ted.

While they have a close relationship now, they were previously estranged for some years.

Fortunately, they buried the hatched in 2007, after Ted, now 77, suffered a near-death health scare.

Father and son are closer than ever since reconciling in 2007. (Credit: Instagram)

“History may be repeating itself,” a source told The Sun.

“David Beckham famously fell out with his own father when he was younger, and reconciliation eventually came.

“I suspect David and Victoria are hoping for the same outcome here but, at the moment, that doesn’t appear to be on the horizon.

“It’s a sad reminder of how Ted must have felt when David turned on him all those years ago.”

