Inside Rob Lowe’s close bond with his lookalike sons 

Rob Lowe is a certified Hollywood heartthrob, but he’s been happily off the market since marrying his wife, Sheryl Berkoff, in 1991.

Together, they share two sons and enjoy a close-knit family life – something Rob has often spoken about with affection.

Reflecting on his journey from teen idol to devoted dad, Rob told People Magazine, “I’m happy I lived the life that I lived because I have no regrets, but I was super ready to coach Little League, carve pumpkins on Halloween, read books, and serve hot lunch on Wednesdays. I really, really loved every minute of it.”

In another interview, the 61-year-old opened up about the joys of parenting and fatherhood.

“You get to experience their wonder and awe, and all of those amazing things. Then they become young adults and adults, and to be able to guide them – or just be a part of decisions that are much more… I don’t want to say important, but important, you know?

“First houses, significant others, jobs. With all of that stuff, the stakes are way higher. It makes me glad to be around to give my two cents, for what it’s worth.”

Here’s everything to know about Rob Lowe’s sons, Matthew and John Owen.

MATTHEW EDWARD LOWE

Rob Lowe’s eldest son, Matthew Edward Lowe, was born on 24 September 1993 and he is currently 31 years old.

Shortly after Matthew was born, Rob and Sheryl decided to relocate their family from Los Angeles to Santa Barbara, with Rob saying, “You have to be willing to make some sacrifices. I moved my kids out of Los Angeles, immediately.”

Matthew attended Duke University, graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in 2016, and he later obtained a law degree from Loyola Law School in 2019.

Nowadays he is a venture partner at Regeneration.VC and is the founder of LH Capital.

Rob has shared various birthday tributes and shoutouts to his eldest on Instagram over the years, including his most recent birthday.

“Happy Birthday to my beloved Matthew. You continue to make life a joy. Keep on killing the game! Love Dad,” he wrote in a post in September 2024.

He’s also given his son plenty of relationship advice, with Matthew telling People, “He’ll say, ‘When I found your mother, I knew she was the one. I married my best friend, and it’s worked out perfectly for me. So take that advice.’ … He gives little pearls of wisdom like that that I keep with me.”

Matthew added, “Hopefully, I will end up in a 30-year marriage like him.”

JOHN OWEN LOWE

Rob Lowe’s youngest child, John Owen Lowe, was born on 6 November 1995 and is currently 29 years old.

He attended Stanford University, graduating with a Bachelor’s Degree in Science, Technology and Society. However, he has also followed in his father’s footsteps and is a writer, producer and actor.

John had a recurring role in Rob’s sitcom The Grinder, and worked in the writer’s room while he was still studying.

The father-son duo also teamed up to star in Netflix’s Unstable in 2023, with John Owen acting as a co-creator, co-executive producer, and co-writer on the show.

John has opened up about how his dad is his role model, telling People, “When you consider what he went through in his 20s, his meteoric rise and some turbulence, and being in the public eye for decades.

“To come out a family man, a really, really good father, a really, really strong husband, and just a fun, kind guy to be around, that’s the day-to-day example he sets.”

In May 2025, John Owen and Rob shared a shirtless photo together on Instagram, showing off their matching physiques!

“Lowe family tradition: self indulgent shirtless gym photos,” John joked.

