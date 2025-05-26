Paul Hogan and Linda Kozlowski – reunited for their son!

Paul Hogan and his ex-wife Linda Kozlowski have reunited over concern for their son Chance, a source spills to Woman’s Day.

Exes Paul, 85, and Linda, 66, who are rarely seen together since their divorce in 2014, were seen looking tense as they met up with a sheepish-looking Chance, 27, for dinner at Italian restaurant Barrique in Los Angeles earlier this month.

The family stayed for a few hours before exiting in a slightly more jovial mood, with Chance seen leaving with a doggy bag while papa Hoges, appearing to foot the bill, was spotted stuffing dollar bills into his wallet.

“Paul and Linda are not mucking around,” a source close to the family tells us about the meeting. “They’ll do anything for their kid.”

Chance is Linda and Paul’s only child. (Credit: Backgrid)

RALLING AROUND

While Chance’s parents have rallied many times before, the insider says that this time is different, given Paul’s myriad health issues, which have the usually staunch father recognising the importance of family and the desire to cement his son’s future for when he’s no longer around.

“Paul and Linda are rallying around him and want him to get real about finding his place in the world and to imagine what his life will be like after his dad’s not around,” says the source.

Chance first began sparking concern for his wellbeing around 2019, when the budding punk rocker was photographed vomiting on the street in Santa Monica following one of his gigs.

His strange behaviour has only intensified since then, with his Instagram feed littered with videos of him looking dishevelled while drinking heavily and smoking cigarettes.

In January this year, Chance, who lives with his father at his Venice home, posted a worrying video of him drinking wine and begging for someone to “please kill me”. “This is my life. This is what it’s been reduced to,” Chance can be seen slurring in the video. “Please. Please kill me. I’m begging you.”

He later backtracked his statements, saying he was in fact “living the dream”.

Paul and Linda divorced in 2014. (Credit: Getty)

RETURNING HOME

While the Crocodile Dundee legend has often chosen not to comment on all the speculation surrounding Chance, he recently spoke out about his son for the first time, which, to many, is a stark indicator as to how their relationship can be sometimes.

After telling the Today show that he dreamed of returning home to Australia, however he had “business reasons and my son to stay in the States for now”, Paul sensationally jokes that his son is a “terrible person” after he was asked about his welfare.

“He gets a lot of tabloid stuff, but he’s a terrible person because he knows they’re watching him and he puts something on for them,” he said.

Chance went home with a doggy bag from the restaurant! (Credit: Backgrid)

SENSE OF HUMOUR

While the source notes that “obviously Paul doesn’t really think Chance is ‘terrible’”. they say his dad wants to remind Chance of the impact that these posts can have on him being a public facing person.

“Chance is a creative guy, with a wicked sense of humour, but he gets easily distracted and wants to take the ‘joke’ too far sometimes. He knows he’s going to cause a fuss with his stupid posts but he doesn’t think about the consequences for his dad.”

Chance lives with his dad in Los Angeles. (Credit: Backgrid)

