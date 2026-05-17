Nicole Kidman emerges as ‘firmly Team Deb’ amid latest Hugh Jackman drama

When Nicole Kidman’s marriage to Keith Urban started to crumble last year, she leaned heavily on her “ride-or-die” friendships to help her through the darkest of times.

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Now she’s making sure her long-time friend, Deborra-lee Furness, has that same empowering female network to fall back on as she continues to navigate life as a 70-year-old divorcee.

And if that means publicly taking Deb’s side over her ex, Hugh Jackman, so be it!

An insider tells Woman’s Day, “Nicole’s loyalty has to be with Deb as she’s been a shoulder for her many times throughout the past three years.”

The women, who have been friends for four decades, have bonded over their heartbreak in recent years – first with Deb’s painful split from Hugh in 2023 and then Nicole’s separation from Keith two years later.

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It was at the recent Met Gala, where Hugh and Sutton Foster made their couples’ debut – a move that shattered Deb – that Nicole, 58, reaffirmed her loyalty to her close friend by turning her back on the pair.

“Nicole is firmly Team Deb,” one insider told Naughty But Nice’s Rob Shuter.

“She believes Deb was deeply hurt by how everything unfolded, and Nicole isn’t interested in pretending otherwise just because Hugh showed up with a new woman on his arm.”

The former couples were once great friends. (Image: Getty)

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DEB’S DATING GLOW-UP

She is, however, interested in helping Deb live her best life going forward.

With her flawless sense of style and unmatched confidence, Nicole has well and truly nailed the post-divorce glow-up – and she would undoubtedly make the perfect wingwoman at fashion shows and glitzy Hollywood events.

And according to our insider, the Practical Magic 2 star is hoping that some of her newly single nonchalance might rub off on Deb.

“There’s no doubt Nicole took complete control of her divorce and came out of it triumphantly,” the source says.

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“She can’t bear to see her dear friend suffer any more than she has to, and she’s doing everything she can to get Deb back in charge.”

That guidance just might include a little matchmaking for her Aussie friend.

Nicole, who has kept people guessing about her love-life after igniting romance rumours with Scarpetta co-star and friend Simon Baker on the red carpet, is exactly the type of supportive friend that Deb needs by her side as she ventures back into the dating world after decades of married life.

“They’re leaning on each other and with Nicole already booting up her dating life, it’s hard for Deb to not feel encouraged,” says the source.

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“She’s still nervous about taking that leap, but Nicole’s one of the key friends in her life helping her take that step.”

Deb was said to be devastated Hugh took Sutton to their special event. (Image: Getty)

BUILDING BRIDGES

Deb remains Nicole’s priority friendship right now, but sources say the actress is hoping to one day mend her cherished friendship with Hugh, 57, too.

“She’s not ready to start playing nice with Hugh’s new girlfriend. Not yet anyway. It’s still too raw and way too soon,” the insider explains.

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“But she is hoping that things between Deb and Hugh will settle down over time and she doesn’t have to exclude him from her world for too long.”

Although, the insider says Nicole would draw the line at accepting a wedding invite from Hugh and Sutton, 51, any time in the near future.

“Hugh’s one of her favourite co-stars and was always so loyal to her and Keith, but until the situation’s more comfortable with Deb, Nicole’s staying away from Hugh and Sutton and any weddings they’re planning,” the source adds.

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