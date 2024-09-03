Seven star Matt Doran breaks silence on his “huge problems with depression” 

Weekend Sunrise co-host Matt Doran recently opened up about his struggles with depression live on The Morning Show.

The 41-year-old was filling in for Larry Emdur when he spoke with psychiatrist and author Mark Cross, who was promoting his book Mental State on Friday.

The book sheds light on the fact that while Australia’s physical health system is world-renowned, its mental health system falls miserably short.

From soaring out-of-pocket costs to excruciatingly long wait times and overworked nurses to inhumane treatment conditions, it’s failing people at all stages of their search for clearer, calmer minds.

Currently, it’s estimated that three-in-four Australians suffer from anxiety at some point in their lives. Admitting that he’s one of them, Mark says he understands firsthand the challenges and limitations of the current conversation about the issue.

Relating deeply with what Mark was saying, Matt opened up, coming forward as a sufferer himself.

‘HUGE PROBLEMS WITH DEPRESSION’

“I’ve had huge problems with depression over the last couple of years too, but people, I think, are still frightened to come forward and say that.”

Matt asked Mark if, as a society, “Are we getting better, do you think, Doctor, at putting our hand up like you did and saying, ‘I’ve got a problem with anxiety?’”

The psychologist praised Matt for opening up, saying it was “amazing” before adding, “the more we talk about it, the better it is”.

As it stands, Mark acknowledges that mental health in the workplace, specifically, remains a “huge issue”.

“We in health are dreadful at it. Nurses, doctors, clinicians, everyone. They don’t want to be open about themselves.

“So that’s what I write about. If we’re not open about ourselves, then how the hell are we supposed to then treat people properly who come for care?

“And then the siege mentality develops because we’re short-staffed. So there’s so few of us. And then we feel overwhelmed. And what happens?

“You take it out on the people who come to you for help because you can’t cope. That’s an issue.”

MENTAL HEALTH MONTH

Mental Health Month is right around the corner in October. And Beyond Blue, an Australian mental health and wellbeing support organisation, is working hard to drive the awareness needed to break the stigma by encouraging more people to open up about their challenges.

“Often people mask their mental health issues and continue to try to manage their life and responsibilities as best they can, hoping things will eventually improve,” Beyond Blue CEO Georgie Harman said,

“When we connect as people, checking in with each other and opening up about our mental health and wellbeing, we all do better. It’s important that people reach out, but it’s also vital that we reach in to people who we may be worried about.

“Beyond Blue is always available if you’re seeking support for your own mental health or supporting someone who’s going through a tough time.”

And if you need help in a crisis, call Lifeline on 13 11 14.

For further help and information about depression, reach out to Beyond Blue on 1300 224 636 or talk to your GP, local health professional or someone you trust.