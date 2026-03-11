EXCLUSIVE: “Life moves quickly”: Mark Beretta on his post-Sunrise chapter

The alarm clock doesn’t pierce the stillness of the early morning like it used to, but that doesn’t mean former Sunrise star Mark Beretta isn’t still up at the crack of dawn.

“It’s been really interesting. I still wake up at silly, silly hours in the morning,” the veteran sports presenter tells Woman’s Day with a chuckle. “But instead of going to work I jump on the bike and go for a ride.”

It’s been three short months since Mark left Channel Seven, a place he’d spent more than half his life working at – so it’s perhaps not surprising that the lie-ins don’t come naturally.

His decision to walk away from Sunrise after two decades came with mixed feelings but also a new perspective shaped, largely, by the loss of his dad, David, who died in September 2025 after a courageous battle with cancer.

As he prepared to leave his morning TV role, Mark told Woman’s Day that the family heartache had made him “see the world a little differently” – and his new life, post Sunrise, is proof of that.

Mark Beretta has opened up about his new life post-Sunrise. (Credit: Instagram/markberetta)

Today, Mark says he has never had “better focus and dedication” – and he’s been putting his new-found freedom to good work by training hard for this year’s Tour De Cure Signature Tour, a gruelling 1,400km bike ride from Canberra to Hobart that raises vital funds for cancer research, prevention programs and support projects.

While Mark admits he misses the friends and the camaraderie of morning TV, he says it was the “right time” for him to leave.

“I just needed a change and life moves quickly. It’s short, and there’s some other things I’d like to do as well. So, to have that time, it’s really good, and to be able to really have some proper time – which I’ve never had before – really to prepare for this Tour De Cure ride – and it’s a big tough one – that’s been a real bonus,” he says.

Cycling is a passion Mark shares with his girlfriend Renata Hickson – the woman he’s credited for being “right by his side” when he has needed support the most in recent times – and this year the former Tank Squadron Commander will be joining him when the nine-day adventure kicks off on March 12.

“It’s pretty big. It’s been great to have her there and have her alongside training and doing the actual ride as well,” Mark tells Woman’s Day. “She’s turned into a great cyclist, so I’m just trying to keep up.”

Mark and Renata share a passion for cycling. (Credit: Instagram/markberetta)

Indeed, never has Mark’s connection to a cause been deeper. As well as losing his father to cancer, Mark’s mother, Joan, is battling the disease too.

As the cycle ride passes through Joan’s home in Geelong, Vic, on days four and five of the tour, Mark plans to stop in to see her – something he admits will be “pretty emotional”.

“She’s got Stage 4 ovarian cancer and she’s been a bit of a miracle,” he explains. “I always say now we’ve really got skin in the game with the whole curing cancer and finding better treatments.

“When I started 17 years ago we had no history of cancer in the family, and now we’ve lost Dad and Mum did her own fight, so it really, really changes your focus.”

As a result, Mark says he’s “laser sharp” on wanting to achieve better results and help raise $2 million for cancer research.

Spending time with his mum is something Mark treasures most. (Credit: Instagram/markberetta)

At the time of writing, Mark and Renata had already raised more than $25,000 between them towards the “Riding for Dave and Joan” team goal of $88,000. But Mark has a far loftier figure in mind – to reach $100,000 in donations.

“You know, if I can help this team raise $100,000 for cancer research, I just can’t do that for anything else. If that means jumping on the bike and nine days of sore backside and tired legs and fatigue and emotional stress, it’s a small price to pay.

It’s worth it, absolutely,” he tells Woman’s Day.

When the hard work is done, he plans to tuck into a “beautiful scallop pie” washed down with a good Cascade or Boags lager in Hobart, but the star won’t be taking it easy for long as his post-Sunrise life is “surprisingly busy”.

“That was the funny thing. I sort of intended to have six months of doing nothing,” Mark says, adding that in actual fact, people keep ringing him with ideas on what he should do and it’s meant he’s taken up “a lot of opportunities”.

Poignantly, getting to spend more time with his mum in Geelong is the opportunity Mark treasures most, but he also recently spent time in Melbourne for the Australian Grand Prix – something he loved attending as a spectator.

“All these things [historically] I’ve generally had a game face on or been working at,” he says. “It’s been really good to just knock over things I’ve wanted to do for a long time.”

If you’d like to support Mark you can visit his team’s donation page here.

