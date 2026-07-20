‘Ultimate gentleman’: In memory of Derryn Hinch

Derryn Hinch, the iconic broadcaster, author, and social commentator, passed away July 10, at the age of 82, leaving behind a profound legacy as one of Australia’s most passionate, fearless, and colourful media figures.

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Known for his sharp mind and uncompromising convictions, Hinch was a towering presence in journalism who displayed a public persona of fierce justice while commanding respect across the media landscape.

Fellow best-selling author and journalist Wendy Squires, who worked alongside him for several years on Hinch Live on Sky News Australia, recalled being consistently “blown away” by his immense talent.

“I was just blown away by how great his writing was and how balanced it was,” Wendy shared, noting that he stood out as an exceptional peer in the industry. “He had a depth of knowledge and a depth of heart. You can be a great reporter, but he had passion and conviction and I really admired him. Of a journalist of my ilk, he’s absolutely one of the greatest – and he had a personality to boot.”

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Beyond his sharp reporting, Hinch will be remembered as a trailblazer who used his platform to champion the vulnerable.

Derryn Hinch speaking against Pauline Hanson’s proposed amendment to the marriage equality bill in 2017. (Credit: Getty)

He was one of the first high-profile men in Australia to openly acknowledge having been sexually assaulted as a child, a trauma he suffered at nine years old in New Zealand at the hands of a brother of one of his father’s friends.

This deeply personal experience fuelled a lifelong crusade for justice.

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Hinch famously put his own freedom on the line for his beliefs, serving 12 days in prison in 1987 for contempt of court after naming paedophile priest Michael Glennon. His unwavering dedication to protecting others cemented his reputation as a true warrior for justice.

While his public battles were fierce, those who knew Hinch off-camera remember a man of immense charm, affection, and wit. His magnetic personality drew many into his orbit, including his ex-wife, film star Jacki Weaver, and 1980s TV star Lynda Stoner.

To his close friends, he was the “ultimate gentleman”: self-deprecating and endlessly engaging.

Though he faced illness later in life, friends recall a heartening “burst of life” he experienced before falling ill again, a testament to a man who insisted on living life to the absolute fullest until the very end.

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Derryn Hinch lived with an open heart and a fearless voice, and will be missed by many.

“He was smart, affectionate and warm,” Wendy said.

“He [was] the ultimate gentleman. Self-deprecating, funny, witty, erudite and interested. You could never get bored of Derryn’s company.”





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