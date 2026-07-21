‘Plenty of tongues wagging’: Billy Brownless and Crystle Fleur’s big relationship update

After years of public heartache, AFL legend Billy Brownless has found his happily ever after with girlfriend Crystle Fleur, with the couple taking the next big step in their relationship and moving in together!

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The couple have set up home in one of Melbourne’s most swanky inner-city postcodes, South Yarra and have never been happier, with an insider close to the pair saying that Crystle has given Billy a second chance at happiness.

“Crystle has been so good for Billy,” reveals an insider close to the pair. “She’s been able to show him a world he never imagined. He’s living his best life now and credits Crystle for giving him a true second chance at happiness.”

Billy Brown and Crystle Fleur have taken the next step in their relationship! (Credit: Instagram)

Billy’s new beginning after public heartbreak

Billy was married to his ex-wife Nicky for 18 years, with the couple proud parents to four children. However, after nearly two decades together, the couple separated and later made headline news, when it was revealed Nicky was in a new relationship with Billy’s former Footy Show co-host and best friend Garry Lyons.

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The high-profile betrayal caused a deep rift between the former mates, but in 2020 Billy revealed that he, Nicky, and Garry had worked through things and were amicable, in order to be a supportive unit for their blended families.

Garry Lyon and Nicky Brownless pictured in 2026. (Credit: Getty)

With news Billy and Crystle have taken their commitment to the next level, sources close to the pair say that Billy has wanted to live with Crystle “since the day they met”.

“Those closest to Billy can’t believe how much happier he is now that he and Crystle can finally settle into their new lives – and their new digs!” our insider says. “They’ve never been more in love.”

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Despite recent whispers that their romance might have hit a few bumps, those in the know insist the couple are stronger than ever, after meeting at a 2024 Geelong Cats game and going from strength-to-strength in their relationship, from public outings to lavish holidays abroad.

A double wedding?

The insider went on to say the big move has “plenty of tongues wagging” and it may not be the only big step in their relationship!

“When you get to the stage of life they’re at, you don’t have time to mess about,” the insider says. “Moving in together is a really big step for them both, but they figured with such busy lives it’s the most practical way to actually get to spend quality time together.”

“There’s also for Billy the fact his ex-wife Nicky is about to tie the knot in the next few months Garry Lyon. Rumours are mounting that Billy is getting ready to propose to Crystle before the upcoming nuptials – he is reportedly of the opinion that if he’s serious about Crystle, which he is, then he wants to attend that wedding with Crystle on his arm and proudly introduce her as his fiancee.

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“It’s also a pretty clear statement to their blended families that everyone has indeed moved on, and there is no bad blood between the once great mates.”

If there are wedding bells in the couples’ future though, those close to them speculate that a quieter wedding would be on the cards for Billy and Crystle.

“There’s every chance they may just sneak off to one of their favourite European destinations like the Greek Islands and elope with just their closest in tow!” the insider claims.

“Crystle has been so good for Billy – his kids adore her, he adores her kids. One of his former teammates made the joke that maybe he and Crystle could have a double wedding with Garry and Nicky – that was shot down pretty quickly by the girls!”

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