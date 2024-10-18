  •  
Ziggy and Dean’s best moments on Home and Away

Our favourite H&A lovebirds are coming back.
They may have arrived to the sunny town of Summer Bay separately, but Sophie Dillman and Patrick O’Connor departed as one in March 2023.

Home and Away fans became dedicated followers of Sophie and Patrick as they explored a romantic relationship on-screen as Ziggy and Dean, but also off-screen.

Fans were devasted when the lovebirds announced their departure from the Aussie soap, jetting off to live abroad in the UK to travelling around Europe.

But in October 2024, Channel Seven granted Home and Away lovers the best news – Sophie and Patrick would reprise their roles for a short appearance in 2025.

As we impatiently wait for Ziggy and Dean’s Home and Away return, we have compiled some of our favourite on-screen moments, from when they first met, their first kiss, to the birth of their beautiful daughter Izzy.

Scroll on, nostalgia awaits!

Maggie, Ziggy, Coco and Ben become stuck in Summer Bay after their car broke down.

Dean arrived in Summer Bay as a member of the River Boys gang.

Ziggy and Dean hang at work.

Ziggy is having fun with Dean.

Ziggy and Dean get the party started.

Ziggy and Dean share their first kiss.

Ziggy is happy to do selfie time with Dean.

Ziggy finds Dean prepping for a surf lesson…..

Whilst working in the pit at the races, Ziggy shares a heartfelt moment with Dean.

Dean gives Ziggy a gift for their first anniversary.

Dean gives Ziggy a look of pure love moments before they share a kiss.

Dean finally admits how much he misses being with Ziggy intimately, and the pair agree how much they want it, or should we say each other?

Dean comforts Ziggy who is in labour.

Dean and Ziggy are greeted by their beautiful daughter Izzy.

Profile Tia Thomas Senior Digital Content Producer

After completing a Bachelor of Communication, majoring in Journalism and Media Production, Tia began her career in media 2022. She writes on the Now To Love website, particularly for the legacy brand TV Week and manages its social media platforms. She is currently the Senior Digital Content Producer on Now To Love, writing predominately for TV Week while managing all its social media platforms. It is here she can combine her professional and personal passions for reality TV, drama, celebrity, Australian and International TV – and donning her favourite clothes for a red carpet to interview some of television’s best.

Profile Elizabeth Gracie

Elizabeth is an entertainment and lifestyle writer with Now To Love, WHO, New Idea, and a whole stack more of your favourite titles. You can find her curled up with a good book, on the dance floor, or in a karaoke booth.

