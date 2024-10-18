They may have arrived to the sunny town of Summer Bay separately, but Sophie Dillman and Patrick O’Connor departed as one in March 2023.

Home and Away fans became dedicated followers of Sophie and Patrick as they explored a romantic relationship on-screen as Ziggy and Dean, but also off-screen.

Fans were devasted when the lovebirds announced their departure from the Aussie soap, jetting off to live abroad in the UK to travelling around Europe.

But in October 2024, Channel Seven granted Home and Away lovers the best news – Sophie and Patrick would reprise their roles for a short appearance in 2025.

As we impatiently wait for Ziggy and Dean’s Home and Away return, we have compiled some of our favourite on-screen moments, from when they first met, their first kiss, to the birth of their beautiful daughter Izzy.

Scroll on, nostalgia awaits!

