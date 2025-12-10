Snezana Wood’s daughter unveils dramatic new look amid relationship split

She previously said she was “proud” to be her mother’s daughter, and Eve Markoski-Wood made quite the statement recently when she channelled her raven-haired mum and unveiled a dramatic new look.

Eve, 20, the daughter of Bachelor star Snezana Wood moved from her family home in Melbourne this year in order to study fashion in New York.

Eve with her mum Snezana.(Credit: Instagram/snezanawood)

The influencer, who boasts 53,000 followers on Instagram, recently revealed she had split from her boyfriend Ben Silvagni, the son of AFL legend Stephen Silvagni.

Sharing the news via a questionnaire on Instagram, Eve said she was now “happily single”.

And with the change of relationship status came a change in appearance too, as Eve and her mother recently shared a joint post in which the youngster unveiled a dramatic new hair colour.

Gone were Eve’s straight, fair locks, and in their place was a wavy, dark brown do in a more similar hue to her mother’s glossy hair.

Eve rocked an outfit from Depop. (Credit: Instagram/eve.vict)

At the same time, Eve rocked an edgy outfit from resale store Depop. The body-hugging dress featured cut out details on the front.

The ensemble proved a hit with Eve’s social media following, with fans of the youngster declaring it was “so cute” .

“Looking so much like your beautiful mama,” one viewer shared on social media.

“Eve is SO grown up!” wrote another.

Eve had fair locks before she swapped them out for something new. (Credit: Instagram/eve.vict)

Certainly, Snezana herself has shared her pride in just how much her daughter is achieving at a young age.

“So proud! Vivi is living her best life and New York City dream,” the star wrote on Instagram in a September 2024 post.

“God I wish I had as much drive and direction as she has when I was her age!!!”

