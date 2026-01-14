Chris Noth slams Sarah Jessica Parker four years after being dumped from SATC reboot

Chris Noth has reignited feud rumours with former on-screen love interest Sarah Jessica Parker.

Four years after being cut from Sex And The City continuation And Just Like That… amid sexual assault allegations, the actor revealed his still-bitter feelings.

Chris Noth has slammed former co-star Sarah Jessica Parker, four years after he was cut from And Just Like That… amid sexual assault allegations. (Credit: Getty Images)

Bitter feud reignited

On January 9, Chris, 71, shared a photo to Instagram working out in a gym with the caption, “F&@k new years – LETS GO!!!!”

The comments section lit up with support for the cancelled star, who vehemently denies all allegations and has never been charged.

“You mean f*** sjp & her award, right? lol,” one fan wrote, to which Chris responded, “Right.”

The telling post comes three days after Sarah Jessica, 60, was honoured with the Golden Globes’ Carol Burnett Award, during the Golden Eve special.

“F&@k new years – LETS GO!!!!” the actor captioned this photo, shared to social media. (Credit: Instagram)

Chris’ apparent diss of the actress drew mixed responses from fans of the HBO juggernaut.

“LMFAOOOO WOAH????” wrote one follower, while another asked, “What’d I miss.”

A third added, “She dumped you like a hot potato and never looked back. So much for friendship.”

Others, meanwhile, weren’t so complimentary, with one stating, “Sounding like a green eyed monster.”

Another called him “bitter” for being written out of the show.

The star’s post sparked plenty of chatter among his Instagram followers, who were quick to cotton on that he was calling out his former on-screen love’s award accolade. (Credit: Instagram)

Dumped from AJLT

The actor was sensationally killed off during the premiere of And Just Like That…, with his character Mr Big dying of a heart attack.

While he was originally set to return for the season one finale, his scene was subsequently cut amid the sexual assault allegations.

Two women approached The Hollywood Reporter with allegations of sexual assault, said to have taken place in 2004 and 2015.

Allegations were made public by the outlet on December 16, 2021, with the women – who didn’t know each other – allegedly triggered by the return of his SATC character.

After being killed off in the premiere of Sex And The City continuation And Just Like That…, Chris’ scenes were ditched from the finale episode. (Credit: Getty Images)

Star breaks silence on assault allegations

For his part, the star continues to deny allegations, calling them “categorically false” and insisting the “encounters were consensual”.

In an interview with USA Today on August 7, 2023, Chris finally broke his silence about the alleged incidents.

“I strayed from my wife, and it’s devastating to her and not a very pretty picture,” he admitted, adding, “What it isn’t is a crime.

“You give yourself the same excuses that many men do; it’s just a little side dance, and it’s fun.

“You’re not hurting anybody. No-one’s going to know about this, you know, and sex is just enjoyable.

“And suddenly, a lot of people want to have sex with you. It’s like, ‘Well, I’m not going to get this chance again.’”

Chris married Canadian model and actress Tara Lynn Wilson on April 6, 2012, having begun dating in the early 2000s.

The couple are parents to sons Orion, eight, and Keats, who turns six in February.

Together since the early 2000s, Chris and model and actress Tara Lynn Wilson were married in 2012. (Credit: Getty Images)

The accusations keep coming

In December 2021, a third woman came forward with accusations stemming from an alleged 2010 assault.

“The story is a complete fabrication, and the alleged accounts detailed throughout read like a piece of bad fiction,” Chris’ rep said.

“As Chris stated yesterday, he has and would never cross that line.”

Days later, singer-songwriter Lisa Gentile accused Chris of sexually assaulting her in 2002.

In December 2021, Sarah Jessica, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis responded in a joint statement while distancing themselves from the actor.

“We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth,” the AJLT co-stars said.

They added that they “support the women” who shared their “painful experiences”.

“It must be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it,” they concluded.

