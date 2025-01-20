Natarsha Belling to host Seven’s national news at noon

Previously a Network Ten news reporter, Natarsha Belling has just been announced as the presenter of Seven’s national news.

With more than 30 years of experience presenting, Natarsha will be presenting the new hour-long live news bulletins.

“We’re really honoured and excited that Tarsh has joined the 7NEWS team for what will be a brand new and truly national 12 noon news bulletin,” said Seven’s news chief Anthony De Ceglie.

With Natarsha live on Seven from today, here is everything we know about the new presenter…

(Credit: Instagram)

NATARSHA’S CAREER

The 54-year-old will have some busy mornings for 2025, as she will be co-hosting Triple M’s new Breakfast with Beau, Tarsh & Woodsy as well as the station’s morning news bulletins.

Natarsha posted on her Instagram on January 19 her newest venture as host of the national news for Seven.

“Thrilled to announce I’m joining the extraordinary team of journalists, producers and crew at @7newsaustralia to host its National News at Noon bulletin. This innovative new show will bring you all the breaking news and analyse the major stories of the day. We’ll cover everything including politics, finance, health and entertainment. Everyday weekday from 12pm. We start tomorrow! Cannot wait. 📺 👏”

Natarsha has been in the industry for more than 30 years and is one of the most trusted and versatile journalists in Australia.

Natarsha and Glen in 2010. (Credit: Getty)

FAMILY LIFE

Natarsha grew up in Mudgee before attending Charles Sturt University in Bathurst where she received her Bachelor of Arts (Communications) degree.

The news reporter now is married to partner Glen Sealey with two beautiful boys, Harrison and Hugo.

Natarsha spoke to Mamamia in 2014 about her return to work after having her children.

When asked about the challenges of returning back to work, she said it was “(the) hardest decision of my life. I felt guilty every single time I walked out the door. But that is often a question never asked of new dads and that disappoints me.”

“We need to redefine social attitudes, why don’t we ask many new dads that same question,” she continued.

“Shouldn’t they have the same opportunities to bond with their new precious babies and do many new dads feel the same guilt we do and why/why not?”

(Credit: Getty)

WHERE DOES NATARSHA BELLING LIVE?

Having sold their home in Lane Cove North in November 2021, Natarsha and her husband, Glen are currently living in Longueville.

Their family home has been upgraded to a five-bedroom property which cost $6.1 million.

