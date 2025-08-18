Natalie Bassingthwaighte has shared a sweet tribute to her daughter Harper on her 15th birthday.

Advertisement

“My girl oh how I have loved watching you grow,” she began.

“Every milestone, every achievement. Even the hard times you have navigated with such grace. You are such a fabulous daughter, an incredible friend, and most of the time, sister!

“You have such a strong sense of who you are. I truly love the closeness that we have formed. It’s so fun to be your mum. I love our silly times and the times we can’t control our laughter. Tears pouring down our cheeks. I love you even though all the socks I asked you to pair up in the laundry don’t match! You are beautiful inside and out. Happy 15th Birthday 💕”

The former Neighbours star welcomed Harper in 2010 with her ex-husband and Rogue Traders bandmate, Cameron McGlinchey. They also share a son named Hendrix, who is 12 years old.

Advertisement

(Credit: Instagram)

Three years ago, the Rogue Traders singer posted a similar heartfelt tribute on Instagram when Harper turned 12.

“Our beautiful girl #HarperRain. 12 today,” the singer began.

“You truly are one of a kind. The most beautiful heart, effervescent and full of sparkly goodness that radiates to all those around you. I mean when did you get so big?? One inch away from matching my height.”

Advertisement

The post quickly garnered plenty of support from fans and friends, including the late Olivia Newton-John’s niece Tottie Goldsmith who penned: “She’s just beautiful 👼.”

Others couldn’t believe how grown up Harper has become, while also noticing the striking similarities between mother and daughter.

“Wasn’t she only just in a little blue dress at your wedding?! Lots of love 😭 ❤️❤️❤️,” one user penned.

“Aww, she’s your mini @natbassingthwaighte … hb beautiful ❤️,” another added.

Advertisement

The tribute came five weeks after the actor shared a similar post for her son Hendrix as he turned nine.

Loading the player...

Posting a photo of the birthday boy all smiles with a bird on his shoulder, the actor wrote: “Those big eyes and teeth. So brave even when you feel unsure x Full of so much empathy for those around you. The World!!! Fears this year! What a year it’s been. Covid and floods. A world unfamiliar. Your heart has felt it all.

“You are such a special human Hendrix. Never lose that. Always wanting to learn more and know more. Competitive. Still Sports mad. Soccer, AFL, Tennis. And now Basketball! We love you my boy! Always will through it all! Happy Birthday big boy ❤️.”

Advertisement

Natalie and Cameron announced their split in 2023.

“We had a very successful marriage. It was very beautiful. We’ve done amazing things together, achieved a lot and have two incredible children. We admire and respect each other, and there’s love there. It’s just different,” she told Stellar in November that year.

“We’ve been on family holidays together; at this point, we’re still living in the same house together. It’s a little bit crazy considering everything, but we’re doing it.

“If I can continue to show our kids that life isn’t perfect, it will throw some things at you but, ultimately, if you stand in integrity and with love, respect and kindness for everyone around you – including yourself – then it will radiate.”

Advertisement

(Credit: Instagram)

The 49-year-old said the former couple didn’t view their marriage ending as a “failure” but the constant media speculation at the time made the split more difficult.

“[I got a] phone call; I’d been waiting for it to happen, but [was] trying to protect our inner sanctum for so long, trying to navigate grief and really sit in it and feel it all. It hurts, trying to navigate what the next bits look like, especially as a couple who have two children, who work together,” she said at the time.

“So having public interest, I won’t lie, was terrifying from the get-go. Since it first happened, I was waiting for someone to say something. And it just felt like I wasn’t ready. The hardest part was getting a phone call to say, the media know … they want a comment. I felt very overwhelmed.”

Advertisement

Natalie has since found love with her new partner Pip, who she describes as “the kindest human I’ve ever met”.

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.