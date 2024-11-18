Back to the Future star Michael J. Fox and his wife Tracy Pollan have been together for nearly 40 years, and have found everlasting love with one another.

Here, we take a look back at the couple’s beautiful relationship.

The couple have been together for nearly four decades. (Image: Getty)

The couple first met in 1985 on set of the beloved sitcom Family Ties. Their connection was initially platonic, with Tracy in a long-term relationship with Footloose star Kevin Bacon and Michael in a relationship with Dirty Dancing’s Jennifer Grey.

Although they were cast as each other’s love interests throughout the show, it was not until the two young actors reunited on the set of Bright Lights, Big City that their romance began to blossom.

The film debuted in cinemas in April 1988, with the couple tying the knot three months later. Less than a year after their nuptials, the pair welcomed their first child Sam in May 1989, followed by their twin daughters Aquinnah and Schuyler in 1995, and daughter Esme in 2001.

The couple met on 80s sitcom Family Ties. (Image: Getty)

In July 2023, Michael J. Fox and Tracy shared heart-warming tributes to their relationship in celebration of their 35th wedding anniversary.

“35 years of laughter, living, listening, and loving you @tracy.pollan. Thank you for it all. Forever yours, Mike,” Michael wrote on Instagram alongside a collection of throwback photos of the couple.

Meanwhile, Tracy shared a picturesque snap of the couple on holiday, writing, “35 years!!! Happy anniversary my love. Here’s to many more glorious adventures together. I could not love you more.”

The couple’s touching tribute came just over a month after Michael took to Instagram to celebrate Tracy’s 63rd birthday, describing his wife as “my forever summer girl, my love, my best friend, and the most amazing mom to our four stupendous kids.”

Michael offered a touching tribute to his “forever summer girl.” (Image: Getty)

Reflecting on their relationship, Michael told People, “Tracy gives our family everything that we need. Any good in our family, anything good that we do, comes from her.”

“I think we really listen to each other. We are there for each other when we need each other, and then we also give each other space when that’s needed,” Tracy added.

The actor has also credited his wife for her unwavering support throughout his journey with Parkinson’s disease, telling Today, “We didn’t know what to expect. One of the things I’ll always love Tracy for is that at that moment [of sharing his diagnosis], she didn’t blink.”

“She’s there in the front lines with me every single day. She never pretends to know as much as I know and the other thing Tracy does is, if there’s something funny, let’s get to the funny. We’ll deal with the tragic later.”

Here’s to another 35 years. (Image: Getty)

