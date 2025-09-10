Is Matilda Ledger following in dad Heath’s footsteps on Home and Away?

She’s turning the big 2-0 on October 28. And this year, Matilda Ledger’s celebrations will be extra special – with rumours she’ll be Down Under to mark the occasion.



According to a source, Matilda is planning a secret trip to Australia next month to spend time with her late dad Heath’s family.



“Matilda knows it’s long overdue that she sees them in WA and she’s desperate to see her grandparents Kim and Sally,” reveals the insider.

Advertisement

Summer Bay bound! Matilda Ledger is rumoured to be shooting scenes for Home and Away. (Image: 7 Network, Adobe, The Image Network)

While mum Michelle Williams – who just welcomed her fourth child via surrogacy with husband Thomas Kail – would have preferred Matilda wait until she’s 21 to travel internationally on her own, the source says Matilda is just like her father – once she has her heart set on something, there’s no stopping her.

Reconnecting with home

“Michelle has always felt bad for not taking Matilda to Australia as much as she should have but now Matilda’s pushing for it.

Advertisement





“She’s keen to learn more about her dad and every time she’s talking to her aunts and grandparents, she always feels closer to him and gets to know a side of Heath that her mum didn’t know – the young kid from Perth,” the source adds.



The source continues, “Kim and Sally are also looking forward to showing Matilda all of their son’s special childhood hotspots.”

New family: Matilda lives in New York with Michelle and her stepdad Thomas Cohen, pictured. (Credit: The Image Direct)

Meanwhile, another source spills to Woman’s Day that visiting her dad’s old stomping grounds isn’t the only thing Matilda is looking forward to.



While she’s never publicly expressed an interest in following in her famous mother or father’s footsteps and pursuing an acting career, there is one popular Aussie TV show that would love to have her on board.



“Home And Away producers would move mountains to have Matilda appear in a special episode some 28 years after Heath,” says our TV spy.



Heath played bad boy Scott Irwin in 1997 and enjoyed an onscreen romance with Kate Ritchie’s character, Sally Fletcher.



And with the Aussie soap set to film a top-secret storyline in WA for the first time in its 37-year history in October, the timing couldn’t be better.

Advertisement

Just like dad! The late Heath Ledger got his start on Home and Away. (Image: 7 Network)

So, is it a coincidence or is Matilda about to become the newest resident of Summer Bay?



Producers are remaining tight-lipped but are promising the episodes – which will air next year – will be worth tuning in for.



“Our cast and crew are beyond excited to be filming in Western Australia,” says series producer Lucy Addario. “Its awe-inspiring beauty, diverse landscapes and sheer scale make it the perfect backdrop for this huge storyline.”

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.