DR KATRINA WARREN: ‘I’d love to go back to Harry’s Practice’

It’s been 20 years since Harry’s Practice finished it’s run on Seven, and since then, presenter Dr Katrina Warren has been keeping busy.

Advertisement

The 56-year-old vet has become a pet care influencer over the past few years, and now spends most of her days creating educational videos for her followers, with her border collie Chilli.

BEST OF BOTH WORLDS

Dr Katrina first met Toby the Wonder Dog in the mid ’90s. (Image: Instagram)

“I do a lot around supporting people through pet loss, and that gives me enormous satisfaction,” Dr Katrina shares with Woman’s Day.

“But I also help owners through the most amazing time when they bring a new pet home, so I have the best of both worlds!”

Advertisement

Many who watched Harry’s Practice will remember Dr Katrina’s border collie Toby the Wonder Dog, who sadly passed away in 2010.

During that time, Dr Katrina says grieving Toby’s loss in private was easier than explaining her grief to others who may not understand the bond between pet and owner.

“We had to put out a media release when Toby passed away, as the whole of Australia was behind me,” she shares.

“I had to go to Los Angeles for seven days soon after, and when I came home, that’s when it hit me because the house was empty.”

Advertisement

She believes we should grieve pets the same way we do humans, noting that the bond with our pets can be intense and unconditional.

“The more we talk about death the easier that [grieving] process is,” Dr Katrina explains.

“It’s a really tricky conversation for a lot of people.”

While Dr Katrina has embraced social media, she also really misses being on Harry’s Practice.

Advertisement

“I would love to go back there and continue educating pet owners,” she says.

“I was so blessed to have that opportunity, and I miss it terribly.”

GREAT MEMORIES

Dr Harry and Dr Katrina still cross paths occasionally. (Image: Supplied)

Over the course of filming Harry’s Practice, Dr Katrina built a very strong friendship with its host, fellow vet Dr Harry Cooper, 80.

Advertisement

“I don’t see Harry very often, but we cross paths at events sometimes and it’s like nothing has changed,” she says.

Along with Harry’s Practice, Dr Katrina has also appeared on the first season of Dancing with the Stars Australia in 2004.

“That first season was an experiment, and all they had before was one season that had run in the UK,” Dr Katrina says.

“I did it because it sounded really fun, and it was!”

Advertisement

While she often receives offers to appear on other reality shows, Dr Katrina would just prefer to create social media content.

“No jumping out of planes and no jungles for me,” she chuckles.

WHERE ARE THEY NOW?

Dr Harry Cooper

Since 2004, Dr Harry has presented a veterinary segment for Better Homes and Gardens each week, and in 2003, he narrated the series Animals Abroad With Doctor Harry.

Earlier this year, he even wrote a country ballad, Arcadian Run, dedicated to his farm near Port Macquarie.

Advertisement

Dr Harry wrote a country ballad dedicated to his farm near Port Macquarie. (Image: Phillip Castleton)

Dr Chris Brown

His popularity exploded when he began hosting Bondi Vet in 2009, and since then he was starred on the Australian version of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! and Dream Home.

Outside of his TV work, Dr Chris also runs an online pet care blog where he offers tips, tricks and insights for pet owners.

Dr Chris most recently hosted the series Dream Home. (Image: Supplied)

Advertisement

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use