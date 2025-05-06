Almost 34 years ago, the world went into mourning over the shock death of legendary Queen frontman Freddie Mercury at 45, from AIDS-related pneumonia.

Having kept his diagnosis under wraps up until the day before, the Bohemian Rhapsody singer’s 1991 death came amid a world over-hyped on fear of the autoimmune disease.

“In life, Freddie changed music forever, but his death changed the world,” says a family insider. “AIDS awareness completely changed after that. He’s a legendary singer, but he gave a voice to millions worldwide. It’s just such a shame his legacy is being overshadowed by this ridiculous family feud.”

Last week, a bitter bust-up erupted over Freddie’s treasured possessions, after it came to light that his only sibling, sister Kashmira Bulsara, 73, secretly spent $6 million at a 2023 Sotheby’s auction to buy back memorabilia sold by his ex-fiancee, Mary Austin, 74, who inherited the bulk of his $150 million estate and nursed him when he fell ill.

PRICE ON LOVE

Nororiously private Mary has sold off some of Freddie’s possessions…(Image: Getty) …and his sister Kashmira has bought them back. (Image: Getty)

The Freddie Mercury: A World Of His Own sale netted $80 million and featured 1400 items, including his $2.4 million Yamaha piano, a Wurlitzer jukebox for $812,400 and a $271,700 waistcoat with portraits of his cats, the last two purchased via anonymous bid from Kashmira and her son, Jamal Zook.

“Kashmira was angry and upset to see so many of her beloved brother’s possessions become available for anyone to buy,” an insider told The Sun.

The bizarre situation has shed light on long-held rumours of an estrangement between Freddie’s little sister and Mary, the woman he remained close to right up until his death.

Insiders say Mary and Kashmira haven’t spoken since Freddie’s funeral and Kashmira still has no idea where her brother’s ashes are scattered.

“All my lovers asked me why they couldn’t replace Mary. To me, she was my common-law wife,” Freddie said in a 1985 interview of Mary who went on to marry and have two children, one of who Freddie was godfather to.

However friends say the fallout from Freddie’s will, which left half his estate to Mary and 25 per cent each to Kashmira and their parents, Jer and Bomi, has been made worse by Mary’s recent auctions, including putting his beloved home Garden Lodge in Kensington on the market.

Mary, who met Freddie in 1969 and remained his “soulmate” despite their romantic split, told the BBC in 2023, “The time has come for me to take the difficult decision to close this very special chapter in my life.”

However sources say Freddie’s family are devastated and convinced this is not the way to be “closing the door” on her ex.

“Freddie would’ve wanted his things with his loved ones, not sold off to strangers,” says a family insider.

“There was even a sweatshirt included in that auction. It was so strange, but there’s no way Mary could be in need of money. She inherited the equivalent of $60 million in today’s money, plus the house, plus the royalties she gets every time a Queen song is played.”

“Mary’s certainly not broke, she could have offered her castaways to his family first. It was extraordinary what Kashmira’s had to do to keep Freddie’s legacy in the family.

“It was difficult seeing his things be rattled off to strangers by an auctioneer, but she was thrilled to be reunited with some items. It’s something she knows their parents would have wanted.”

“They were so proud of him – he was a hero to them.”

