David Harbour and Millie Bobby Brown: Are the Stranger Things co-stars friends again?

Fans of Stranger Things have been left wondering about the real-life relationship between David Harbour and Millie Bobby Brown. After mounting speculation surrounding bullying and harassment claims, the co-stars were recently spotted smiling together at a red carpet event — sparking questions about whether the tension between them has eased ahead of the show’s highly anticipated final season.

Advertisement

David, who is currently dealing with the fallout of ex-wife Lily Allen’s bombshell break-up album West End Girl, was hit with claims of bullying and harassment from his Stranger Things co-star Millie Bobby Brown earlier this month.

Millie and David have starred in Stranger Things together since 2016. (Credit: Netflix)

According to The Mail On Sunday, Millie, 21, filed the complaint before they started filming the final season in January 2024, in which David plays ex-police chief Jim Hopper, who adopts Millie’s character Eleven in the show.

A source says, “Millie Bobby Brown filed a harassment and bullying claim before they started shooting the last season. There were pages and pages of accusations. The investigation went on for months.”

Advertisement

While Netflix is yet to comment on the investigation, or its outcome, The Mail reports that the allegations did not include claims of sexual impropriety. It’s believed Millie had a personal representative with her on set while filming took place.

David is also in the midst of a public split from his ex-wife Lily Allen. (Credit: Getty)

Stranger Things is the show that helped put Netflix on the map and launched Millie’s career, taking her from an unknown teen into a star, now worth an estimated $50 million. The show launched in 2016, the final series will be released in two parts.

Despite their very public marriage breakdown and Lily’s album, which detailed allegations that David broke the rules of their open marriage and accuses him of cheating, manipulation and sex addiction, the singer is said to have supported her husband of four years throughout the internal investigation.

Advertisement

A source adds, “Lily supported him throughout it all. It was a brutal time.”

The timing couldn’t be worse for the show though, with claims that Netflix has cut David’s appearances in the final trailer with the fan favourite actor appearing just twice in the three-minute long teaser.

Despite the new reports, Millie and David posed for photos at the Stranger Things premiere. (Credit: Getty)

A source tells Woman’s Day, “David is staring down a storm right now – his personal and professional reputation is in tatters and it’s not looking like there’s any way out of it.

Advertisement

“He’s in bad shape and while he knows he’s made some mistakes, he’s adamant things are being blown out of proportion. He’s looking forward to defending himself against these claims and he feels he has got a case,” the source dishes.

“David knows he’s effectively cancelled until he can clear his name, even Lily is starting to soften her stance towards him. He’s got a lot of work to do to win back public favour.”

However, recent sightings have fans optimistic. The co-stars were seen smiling and posing together at a Stranger Things red carpet event, suggesting that their professional relationship — and perhaps even their friendship — is back on track.





Related

Advertisement

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.