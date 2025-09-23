Chrissy Teigen shares heartbreaking reason she turned to Ozempic after pregnancy loss

Trigger warning: This article discusses pregnancy loss.

Advertisement

Chrissy Teigen has made a raw and emotional admission during a conversation with Johann Hari, author of Magic Pill: The Extraordinary Benefits and Disturbing Risks of the New Weight-Loss Drugs, during an episode of her podcast, Self-Conscious.

The model and cookbook author, 39, revealed that she took Ozempic to lose her pregnancy belly after her pregnancy loss in September 2020.

(Credit: Instagram)

Teigen, who shares daughters Luna, 9, Esti, 2, and sons Miles, 7, and Wren, 2, with husband John Legend, lost her son, Jack, at 20 weeks.

Advertisement

“My body was completely stuck,” she said. “I really let myself indulge when I was pregnant. So, when I had lost that baby at 20 weeks, I had probably gained an extra 40 pounds that I wasn’t comfortable with.”

Seeing her “pregnant belly with no baby in it” caused her to go into a “deep depression,” she explained.

(Credit: Instagram)

The episode also saw Teigan discuss the drawbacks of taking Ozempic, an injectable GLP-1 medication which is normally prescribed to treat Type 2 diabetes, admitting that she struggled to eat healthfully as she worked out her correct dosage.

Advertisement

“I realized I had woken up and I wasn’t hungry,” she said. “It was frustrating for me because I know that logically you need food to have energy.”

(Credit: Instagram)

Teigan’s admission came just days before she and Legend celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary, with the Grammy award-winning singer talking to People Magazine about the evolution of their relationship.

“I think being a parent forces you to grow and change your priorities, but also, despite the joy we’ve experienced together, we’ve been through tragedy and challenges together,” he told the publication.

Advertisement

“I think all of that helps strengthen the bond and the relationship that you have because I know you can get through this together with your partner and I think that’s really the story of our relationship. We’ve grown together and we’ve been through all the ups and downs.”

If you or someone you know is affected by the topics in this article, you can call the Red Nose 24/7 bereavement support line on 1300 308 307 or visit the website.

Related

Advertisement

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.