7 beauty products arriving just in time for Australian summer

As the Australian summer approaches, it’s time to revamp your beauty routine with the latest must-have products designed to keep you glowing from head to toe.

Whether you’re hitting the beach, enjoying a sun-soaked brunch, or just savouring the warm evenings, the right beauty essentials can make all the difference.

(Credit: Instagram)

This season, we’ve rounded up the top seven beauty products that are set to elevate your summer regimen.

From innovative haircare solutions that protect against sun damage to mattifying makeup essentials and skincare must-haves that keep your complexion hydrated, these new arrivals offer something for every beauty enthusiast.

Stay looking fresh, fabulous and feeling radiant all summer long, with our beauty editor Elise Wilson’s top picks from the pharmacy, supermarket and beyond.

Photo: Supplied 01 Skinstitut Vitamin C Ceramide Moisturiser $68 at Adore Beauty If you want a great non-greasy moisturiser that ticks every box, we’ve found it in this vitamin C-rich formula. A dermatologist-endorsed cream, it’s designed for visibly dewy, firmer, and brighter skin, and is absolutely packed with skin-identical ceramides and next-gen hydrator Polyglutamic Acid, which help restore and maintain the skin’s natural moisture barrier. Pop this on over your favourite brightening vitamin C serum every day for a double hit and to protect against free radical damage, pigmentation and dark spots. Shop Now

Photo: Supplied 02 Finger Food Press-On Nails $29.99 at Finger Food Stick-on nails are a game-changer for effortless and stylish manicures – and all of us that are completely time poor! They also combine convenience with creativity, allowing you to achieve salon-quality results at home. With an array of vibrant designs and finishes, you can add a pop of fun or colour to any look without the hassle of traditional nail polish. Easy to apply and remove, you can switch up your style quickly – and bonus, they’re reusable! Shop Now

Photo: Supplied 03 KYK Magic Drops Luxe Hair Oil $16.95 at KYK Hair Oils really are the best all-rounder if you’re wanting to step-up your hair game. Think hydration, sealing split ends, adding instant shine and strengthening frazzled strands. This formula is rich in seven oils-in-one like sweet almond, argan, linseed, olive husk, sunflower seed, rapeseed and soybean. Apply to your towel-dried hair before you blow-dry or use on dry hair to tame frizz and flyways. Shop Now

**ALWAYS READ THE LABEL AND FOLLOW THE DIRECTIONS FOR USE 04 Sundae Body Suncare range from $25 at Woolworths stores nationwide Our fave whipped body products have some new additions! Make this skin-loving SPF your next beach bag addition, especially as it comes in the most mouth watering Coconut Mango scent. And if you need some respite from the rays make sure you have one of these Aftersun bottles on hand. When applied to the skin they literally ‘crackle’ delivering you with the perfect added cooling effect. Packed with native river mint to hydrate and soothe the skin, they’re water resistant for two hours and have a non-greasy feel. Shop Now Photo: Supplied 05 Bondi Boost Rapid Repair Bond Builder range $45 ea at Bondi Boost With a newly reformulated ingredients list now rich in plant-based bond care and proven to reverse damage, this whole range will have your locks looking more luscious in a matter of weeks. There is now a shampoo, conditioner, Rinse Out Hair Mask, Leave-In Mask and Finishing Oil. Shop Now Photo: Supplied 06 Benefit Cosmetics The POREfessional Matte Primer and Power Powder $63 at Adore Beauty The POREfessional line from Benefit is iconic for so many reasons, but it’s no surprise to hear that one product is sold every seven seconds worldwide. The new Matte Primer acts as a slip under your makeup to minimise the appearance of pores with an instant oil-absorbing natural-matte finish. For touch-ups throughout the day, pat on some their new superfine loose setting powder to also minimises the look of shine and blur out your pores. Shop Now

Photo: Supplied 07 Designer Brands Fragrance dupes $14.99 each at Designer Brands At last, Boujee fragrances are being made accessible – in the form of amazing dupes! Designer Brands is just one of many to have released a line of perfumes that mimic those only reserved for the wallets of the wealthy. From Baccarat Rouge 540 to Le Labo Santal 33, they’ve curated a range that promises lasting wearability without breaking the bank. We love! Shop Now