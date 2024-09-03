I tested menopause skincare brands and here are my favourites

I am a Lifestyle Director, which means I’m surrounded by beauty products, health ideas, wellness apps and fashion tips every single day. One thing that Beauty Editors I work with get asked about a lot is this: What are the best skincare brands for menopausal skin?



You see, one thing you notice when you hit menopause is that your skin changes and suddenly you’re faced with having to get skincare specifically made for ageing skin. And it’s really hard to know exactly what you can use to help your skin as it goes through those changes. I know. I’m 50-something myself.

But there is some good news – these days there are so many skincare brands making products just for us menopausal ladies, and they really work. In fact, some of them are my favourite brands of all time. Here are my votes when it comes to menopause skincare brands and the products I swear by.

Trinny London

I’ve long been a fan of Trinny’s skincare – I swear by a homemade cocktail of Bounce Back ($92) and Energise Me ($79) moisturisers, which promise to target wrinkles and dehydration among other things.

I love her Plump Up serum ($130) to, well, plump up my skin, and I’m a sucker for the stackable pots, too.

Trinny London Energise Me, $79 and Bounce Back, $92. Image: Supplied

As a woman of a certain age, I think Trinny understands mature skin and I’d say most of her products are heroes for us midlifers. I’d even go so far as to say that in my opinion Trinny London is the perfect menopause skincare brand.

Her latest skin saviour for this generation is The Elevator ($128), a serum which targets the neck and decolletage to visibly lift and define.

To be honest, I’d buy anything Trinny told me to at this point. Her makeup range is great for my skin too, especially the BFF All Day foundation, $75.

Trinny London The Elevator, $128. Image: Supplied

Vanessa Megan

My current favourite Aussie skincare brand for menopausal skin is Vanessa Megan. She makes natural skincare that really works. Her Metamorphosis Menopause skincare range is amazing.

The face cream, Emerge ($149), is a hero – rich in phytoestrogens, vitamin C and amino acids, hyaluronic acid and collagen, These are all important for skin to stay hydrated, plump and moisturised. See more of her stuff here.

Metamorphosis Emerge Hydrating Day Cream, $149. Image: Supplied

There’s even more for the menopausal among us. The Other Lips Balm™ is a 100 per cent natural balm to help alleviate dryness and irritation “down there” – one of the less talked about issues when it comes to menopause.

With a hero ingredient of pumpkin seed oil and some of nature’s most moisturising and calming ingredients, this stuff rocks.

Metamorphosis The Other Lips Balm, $60. Image: Supplied

Alpha H

This science-led skincare from right here in Australia is the real deal. Their Peri and Menopause Skin Kit is built to support complexions through the changes that we’re going through.

We’re talking dryness and dehydration​, fine lines and wrinkles, uneven skin tone, uneven texture, loss of elasticity… you get the drift. Need we say more? If I had to pick one product to start with, I’d say the Golden Haze Face Oil, which you can get a small trial size of here.

Alpha H Peri and Menopause skin kit, $169.95 Image: Supplied

WelleCo

Yes, Elle Macpherson is a supermodel but she’s very vocal about how menopause has affected her life. She’s made some of her WelleCo products especially for menopause, including The Goddess Elixir ($60) which isn’t ACTUAL skincare, no, but IS a great addition to the menopause arsenal.

These vegan capsules contain sea buckthorn, red clover and other natural ingredients said to help with symptoms like hot flushes and mood swings. Get in me. *Always read the label and follow directions for use.

WelleCo The Goddess Elixir, $60 Image: Supplied

Skin Doctors

Anyone going through menopause’s delightful range of symptoms (hello, hot flushes!) will know that cooling down your face at times sounds like the dream.

Skin Doctors Menopause Skin Renew Cooling Face Serum ($74.99) can be used in the morning, and is specially formulated with ingredients like alpine rose stem cells, hyaluronic acid and peptides to help plump up fine lines and wrinkles. Plus, there’s peppermint oil to cool down the skin.

Skin Doctors Menopause Skin Renew Cooling Face Serum, $74.99 Image: Supplied

This age-defying serum is designed for women 45 plus to begin using during peri and early menopause when initial skin changes are first noticed, in order to help to help calm things down and keep skin feeling its best. I get it in Priceline.