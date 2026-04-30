Debbie cheated death six times. She turned her fear into a career

It was after Debbie Malone had six near death experiences that this former sceptic admitted to herself she really “did see dead people”.

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It came after months of sleepless nights filled with visions of shootings, stabbings and bashings.

“The night became a time of fear, not a time of peace,” Debbie explains in the updated new release of her book Clues From Beyond, which details true crime stories from the woman renowned as Australia’s best psychic detective.

Medium Patricia McRae helped Debbie harness her psychic abilities, which she now uses to assist police in missing person and murder cases.

“Instead of fearing my abilities, I began to embrace them and learn how to harness them to help those in the spirit world,” she says.

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Debbie claims Toni (left) and Kay (right) were driven to secluded bushland off Seven Mile Beach on the night they vanished. (Image: Supplied)

TUNING IN

“I have been able to tune in to the victims by holding locks of their hair, bloody clothing, watches, jewellery, shoes and photographs to make a connection. At times this can be quite a confronting experience because every item contains the energy of the victim.

“I see visions of them, hear their words, see them as if they were still alive. I see signs and symbols, smell their perfume or that of vegetation where they are located. I see the murderer’s face and have worked with police artists to create ‘comfits’ and ‘identikits’ to identify the perpetrators I see.”

One of the first cases Debbie ever worked on was of missing Lake Illawarra High School students Kay Docherty, 16, and Toni Cavanagh, 15, who vanished from near a bus stop outside Warilla Grove shopping centre on July 27, 1979.

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Debbie was brought in 30 years later, and through her visions she was able to help compile computer-generated pictures of two men, who she claimed may have come from Sydney and driven a 1960s or ’70s Holden.

Debbie believes the pair abducted and murdered the girls.

“I see visions of them… as if they were still alive,” says Debbie. (Image: Newspix)

They are still missing, presumed dead, and their killer or killers have not been apprehended.

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Two years later, Debbie worked on the second series of Seven’s The One, which pitted psychics against each other in a series of challenges.

Debbie came second after she was contacted by one of convicted killer Bruce Burrell’s victims.

She says 74-year-old grandmother Dorothy Davis, who disappeared in May 1995, two years before Sydney mum Kerry Whelan was kidnapped and killed by Burrell, would not leave her alone when the producers took her to the old Whelan residence.

She was also asked to assist in an unofficial investigation of missing wealthy Tasmanian sailor Bob Chappell, who was last seen alive on Australia Day, 2009, by his partner Sue Neill-Fraser, who was controversially convicted of his murder.

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“I could see and hear Bob, which indicated to me that he was no longer alive,” she says.

These crimes and others Debbie has worked on by reaching out to the other side are detailed in her book, Clues From Beyond: True Crime Stories from Australia’s #1 Psychic Detective.

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